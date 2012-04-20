Movie power rankings: ‘The Avengers’ fights its way to the top

Welcome to the new-and-improved Movie Power Rankings. HitFix has teamed with Crackle for a new video version of our weekly look at the top 10 films that have everyone in Hollywood talking.

This week, it’s no surprise that “The Avengers” topped the list. The Joss Whedon-directed Marvel superhero epic opens in just two weeks, and has been wowing both hardcore fans and casual moviegoers with a recent string of exciting clips, photos and banners. It premiered in L.A. last week, allowing fans to get a look at stars Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and the rest on the red carpet. “The Avengers” opens May 4.

As for the rest of this week’s list…

1. “The Avengers”

It’s…almost…here… Can’t…wait…

2. “The Hunger Games”

$500 million worldwide at the box office? The odds are most definitely in its favor. But how will the “Catching Fire” director drama play out?

3. “Skyfall”

With set visits and new photos, we’re finally getting a good look at the latest James Bond adventure, and it looks killer (don’t worry — he has a license for that).

4. “Sin City 2: A Dame to Kill For”

Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller are re-teaming for the belated sequel (has it really been seven years?) and, as expected, some of the original film’s cast members are back. However, we can expect even more femme fatales, low-life hoods and hard-nosed heroes this time around.

5. “Django Unchained”

The new poster and the synopsis give audiences a good idea of what to expect. Then again, we probably all knew somewhat what to expect as soon we heard the words “The new Quentin Tarantino film.”

6. “The Dark Knight Rises”

Not No. 1? Oh, there will be plenty of chances for that. For now, the new images of Batman (Christian Bale), Bane (Tom Hardy) and Anne Hathaway as Catwoman have our complete attention.

7. “Iron Man 3”

Tony Stark’s back (and without those other heroes trying to steal his spotlight), and news that the film will shoot in China and feature Ben Kingsley in a villainous role has fans speculating as to who Iron Man will face this time around.

8. “Gravity”

Alfoso Cuaron, who orchestrated some of the most memorable long-takes in film history in “Children of Men,” is reportedly pushing the tech envelope again with this 3D space saga starring George Clooney and Sandra Bullock.

9. “Looper”

“Brick” director wants to mess with your mind in the new trailer for his upcoming time travel thriller starring Bruce Willis as Joseph Gordon-Levitt and vice-versa.

10. “The Counselor”

Michael Fassbender is reuniting with his “Prometheus” director Ridley Scott for this Cormac McCarthy-scripted thriller that *might* reunite Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for the first time since “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”