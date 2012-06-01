Movie power rankings: The Cannes Film Fest tops ‘Avengers’ and ‘Dark Knight’

The Cannes Film Festival generally offers up the busiest — and starriest — two weeks in the movie universe outside of Oscar season. This year was no exception, as Hollywood royalty such as Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey and Salma Hayek descended on the French seaside town for countless red carpet arrivals, premieres, screenings, photo calls and parties. Among the films that bowed there were “Lawless” with Shia LaBeouf and Tom Hardy, Pitt’s “Killing Them Softly,” Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom,” “Madagascar 3” with Chris Rock and Ben Stiller, and Palmes d’Or winner “Amour” from controversial director Michael Haneke. We can’t wait ’til next year!



1. The Cannes Film Festival (Last week: No. 2)

Some of the other winners this year were Thomas Vinterberg’s “The Hunt,” the Sundance favorite “Beasts of the Southern Wild” and Sergei Loznitsa’s “In the Fog.”

2. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 4)

A treasure trove of new info was unleashed this week — including photos, posters and set reports. Patience, Bat-fans…

3. “The Avengers” (Last week: No. 3)



It’s scored $500 million in the U.S. alone, enough to beat “The Dark Knight” for the No. 3 spot on the all-time box office chart. But will “The Dark Knight Rises” get revenge?



4. “Men in Black 3” (Last week: No. 9)

It may not have met expectations, but Will Smith can still command a mighty $70 million over Memorial Day weekend. And all he had to do was travel back in time and hang out with Josh Brolin.



5. “Moonrise Kingdom” (Last week: Not ranked)

Ka-ching!



6. “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” (Last week: Not ranked)

Strangely, suddenly, the Joes were unceremoniously relocated from a June 29 opening to next March. Paramount says it’s for a 3D upgrade, but the inevitable rumors are surfacing that the film’s in trouble.



7. “The Great Gatsby” (Last week: Not ranked)



Baz Luhrmann, Leonardo DiCaprio, F. Scott Fitzgerald and 3D. The initial trailer delivers on promise of the seemingly strange combo.



8. “RoboCop” (Last week: Not ranked)



You know you’re onto something when Gary Oldman joins the cast. That’s one thing you can’t buy for a dollar.

9. “Twilight Saga” (Last week: Not ranked)

While Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were off gallivanting in Cannes, Summit took the time to remind fans just how hot the “Twilight” stars are with these simple, effective banners for “Breaking Dawn Part II.”



10. “Thor 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

Mads Mikkelsen is always best when playing the villain (see: “Casino Royale”), and things should be no different for “Thor 2.” Must be his name.

