Movie Power Rankings: ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ stays on top

“The Dark Knight Rises” has been in the news all week, but mostly for all the wrong reasons. The Christopher Nolan-directed Batman film’s massive box office take is certainly no consolation for the Colorado movie theater massacre that left 12 dead. Warner Bros. has pledged to donate to the victims’ families, while star Christian Bale visited victims of the shooting in the hospital. And the consequences of the shooting are being felt all over the entertainment industry, from comic books to unrelated films (see “Gangster Squad” below).

Watch the video from Crackle here:



As for the rest of this week’s list…

July 28, 2012

1. “Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 1)

Now that Nolan is finished with Batman, how soon before Warner Bros. officially announces a reboot?

2. “Man of Steel” (Last week: No. 4)

Warner Bros. released the first teaser for Zack Snyder’s upcoming Superman reboot, and fans seem to be split about the tone and style. What did you think?

3. Toronto Film Festival (Last week: Not ranked)

The September event has unveiled a stellar line-up, including new films from Terrence Malick, Ben Affleck, Noah Baumbach, Dustin Hoffman, The Wachowskis and more.

4. “Gangster Squad” (Last week: Not ranked)

Another fallout from the Colorado shooting is Warner Bros.’ decision to remove a scene from the finished film in which gangsters shoot up a movie theater. The decision means the film will be moved back to next January, which could alter its box office prospects.

5. “The Master” (Last week: Not ranked)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s all-star religious drama has a new trailer that showcases stars Philip Seymour Hoffman, Laura Dern, Jouaquin Phoenix and Amy Adams. So, is it about Scientology?

6. “Amazing Spider-Man” (Last week: Not ranked)

A sequel or two are in the works, but director Marc Webb may not be returning. What hip young name will Sony choose to direct Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone?

7. “21 Jump Street 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum are read for more hilarious high school undercover mayhem. “42 Jump Street”?



8. “Robopocalypse” (Last week: Not ranked)

Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, is joining Steven Spielberg’s next big sci-fi epic.

9. “Thor: The Dark World” (Last week: No. 7)

Speaking of Thor, will Marvel’s Asgardian hero be fighting the Dark Elves in the sequel?

10. “The Hunger Games” (Last week: Not ranked)

Jena Malone (“Donnie Darko,” “Sucker Punch”) has been confirmed for the role of Johanna Mason in “Catching Fire.” May the best tribute win.

Watch the previous installment of Movie Power Rankings here.

What do you think of this week’s rankings? Share your thoughts below. Or tweet your thoughts with the hashtag #moviepowerrankings and tell us who you want to see in next week’s edition.