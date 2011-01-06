Movie Power Rankings: ‘The Green Hornet’ makes a comeback to no. 1

Ah, do you remember way back to the good old days of January 2009? A time when everyone, er, we were told Seth Rogen’s “Green Hornet” was never going to get off the ground? Or when Stephen Chow left the picture and Michel Gondry came on board with no firm start date? How wrong everyone, er, we were. Sony Pictures stuck by their “Pineapple Express” star and moved forward with a rebooted cinematic superhero!

Then the release date changed.

And it changed again to the dreaded “dump” month of January.

And then the whispers started. “It must be bad.” “It doesn’t work.” Well, surprise, that hardly seems to be the case. The early word on “Hornet” is that’s it’s actually very good. Sony has also stuck by Rogen by going all out to make sure the franchise takes off (you haven’t missed any of those TV spots have you?). And as of today, “Hornet” is poised to dominate the Martin Luther King Day weekend and could gross anywhere from $35-40 million in its opening frame. That just might make Rogen, who stars, executive produced and co-wrote the screenplay for “Hornet,” the first real comeback kid of 2011.

Now, as for the rest of this week’s rankings…

Jan. 7, 2011



1. “The Green Hornet” (not ranked)

Who knew?

2. “True Grit” (last week no. 1)

The Coen’s latest will cross the $100 million mark this weekend. Everyone from agents to studio heads to the media are scratching their heads wondering how it’s gotten there.



3. “Star Wars” (not ranked)

Blu-ray editions of the entire series are finally coming…you just have to wait nine more months.

4. “Spider-Man” (last week no. 8)

Andrew Garfield is such a nice guy. He can’t stop answering questions about his new role. We’ve been a fan since his work in “Boy A,” but it’s time to go radio silent Andrew. Trust us.

5. “The Hobbit” (last week no. 9)

MGM gives up international distribution because, well, we’re not really sure just what “MGM Holdings” is, but it doesn’t sound like a movie studio.

6. “The King’s Speech” (same)

A low profile Oscar frontrunner? People keep talkin’ about it.



7. “The Social Network” (same)

The campaign never stops as the DVD hits store shelves and now the film is being re-released to try and get past that magic $100 million mark.

8. Golden Globes (same)

Does this year’s show mean anything in the context of awards season? Probably not, but we’re more excited about Ricky Gervais getting a second shot as host more than anything else.

9. “I Am Number Four” (not ranked)

DreamWorks first film since leaving Paramount and joining Disney looks like it’s going to be a big, big hit. You read it here first.

10. “The Twilight Saga” (not ranked)

Who was the big winner at the People’s Choice Awards? Did you even have to ask? Oh, and Edward, er, Robert Pattinson appears to be making a very intriguing film with David Cronenberg.



11. Sundance Film Festival (not ranked)

The festival hasn’t even started and its opening night flick, “The Music Never Stopped,” has already been picked up. Wow.

12. “G.I. Joe 2” (not ranked)

The first movie’s director, Stephen Sommers, isn’t coming back. A nation breathes a sigh of relief.

13. “X-Men: First Class” (not ranked)

January Jones spills some beans on playing Emma Frost in the movie that won’t stop shooting. Should we be worried?

14. “Ouija” (not ranked)

Hollywood has yet another board game movie in the works and McG is directing. No, we’re not sure why McG does this to himself either.

15. Ebert Presents At the Movies (not ranked)

Guess what 24-year-old and relatively obscure “movie” critic Ignatiy Vishnevetsky? You’re gonna be a star! Well, at least on PBS. One tip: we suggest you quit insulting the legacy of Pauline Kael though. Doesn’t help your already shaky street cred.

