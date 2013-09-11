Movie Power Rankings: The stars of the Toronto Film Fest rule the day

The stars were out for this year’s Toronto Film Festival, where big names such as as Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman, Daniel Radcliffe, Scarlett Johansson and Jake Gyllenhaal hit the red carpet for films including “12 Years a Slave,” “Prisoners,” “Under the Skin” and “Kill Your Darlings.” Among the fest’s titles that are picking up traction in the burgeoning awards race are “Slave,” “Rush,” “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Gravity.” Other films, like “Skin” and Jason Bateman’s comedy “Bad Words” were picked up by distributors and are coming soon to a theater near you.

As for the rest of this week’s list…

September 11, 2013

1. Toronto Film Festival (Last week: Not ranked)

Hollywood went to Canada this week, and Awards Season is now fully underway.

2. “Independence Day 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

Roland Emmerich is now saying that original star Will Smith might return for the belated sequel. Welcome back to Earth!

3. “Riddick” (Last week: Not ranked)

4. “Terminator” (Last week: Not ranked)

5. “12 Years A Slave” (Last week: Not ranked)

Some journalists are calling Steve McQueen’s historical drama a lock to win best picture at the Oscars. Is the hype going overboard already?



6. “Gravity” (Last week: No. 7)

Alfonso Cuaron’s sci-fi epic — starring George Clooney and Sandra Bullock — is continuing to wow critics and audiences in Toronto. Even James Cameron loves it.

7. “Dallas Buyers Club” (Last week: Not ranked)

8. “Rush” (Last week: Not ranked)

Also getting great reviews on the festival circuit, Ron Howard’s racing drama could be a big non-Marvel hit for “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth.

9. “RoboCop” (Last week: Not ranked)

10. “Crimson Peak” (Last week: Not ranked)

Nerdy hunk Tom Hiddleston (“Thor”) is stepping in for hunky nerd Benedict Cumberbatch (“Star Trek Into Darkness”) in Guillermo Del Toro’s haunted house film.