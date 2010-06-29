Movie Power Rankings: ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” is finally ready to take a bite out of summer

As the “Eclipse” is almost upon us, Hollywood is beginning to wonder how big the third installment of “The Twilight Saga” can get. Could it break “New Moon’s” single day opening record of $72 million? Possibly. Should it knock last year’s best Wednesday ever opener “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” out of the record books? Most likely. Can it claim the biggest five-day opening of all time? That would be a massive surprise, but wonders never cease when Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner converge on the big screen. So, long story short, everyone’s eyes will be glued to the box office returns before they hit the beach or BBQ.

“Eclipse” is polling like a starving vampire that just found a blood bank, but there are still questions how it will play out over a holiday weekend in the summer. The romantic thriller has its highest male interest ever (thank you Stephenie Meyer for the action in this chapter), but they may be swayed to check out “Grown Ups,” “Last Airbender” or “Toy Story 3” instead. One thing is for certain, overall reviews will be more positive (even if one member of the HitFix team is not a fan) and the picture will more than match and likely surpass “New Moon’s” massive $296 million gross. Which is more than enough buzz to return “The Twilight Saga” to the top of HitFix’s movie power rankings once more.

Tuesday, June 29, 2010

1. “The Twilight Saga” (last week no. 2)

Those aren’t shrieks of fear you’re hearing from your local multiplex, they are shrieks of joy.

2. “Harry Potter” (last week no. 12)

Now that’s what we call a teaser trailer, but our kingdom for some sunlight. Just one ray.

3. “Toy Story 3” (last week no. 1)

Mo’ money, mo’ money, mo’ money. This one could be Pixar’s biggest hit ever.

4. “The Hobbit” (not ranked)

Surprise! Peter Jackson is negotiating to direct! What do you mean you knew it all along? What gave it away?

5. “Inception” (last week no. 3)

Director Christopher Nolan wisely explains why he bypassed 3-D and how he got a Bond film out of his system by tackling the dream-based thriller.



6. Academy Awards (not ranked)

It’s been a busy end of June for the Academy. Bruce Cohen and Don Mischer are already on board to produce the show and 135 new members are in the fold.



7. “The Social Network” (not ranked)

A poster, a teaser trailer and Sony’s proving they are not afraid to position this one for award season, because the campaign definitely isn’t aiming for the college or late teens crowd.



8. “The Last Airbender” (last week no. 6)

M. Night Shyamalan should have his biggest opening since “The Village.” Whether that can help make up the film’s rumored $200 million budget remains to be seen.

9. “X-Men: First Class” (not ranked)

We have a Prof. X, a Magneto and now a White Queen. Will there be a Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Ice Man and Angel too?

10. “Salt” (not ranked)

Sony is going for a surprising three summer hits in a row. Based on pre-release poling, it looks like they are going to get it.

11. MGM (last week no. 4)

Lionsgate tries to explain why it wants to merge with MGM to hostile bidder Carl Icahn, but he wasn’t buying their reasoning.

12. “The Karate Kid” (last week no. 6)

Somehow, after “Kid’s massive publicity tour, Jaden Smith seems to be on more red carpets than ever. The kids a step and repeat addict!

13. Comic-Con 2010 (last week no. 9)

Who is presenting to the faithful is slowly coming into view, but those that have bowed out seem to be much more intriguing stories. For now at least.

14. “Red” (not ranked)

Bruce Willis, Helen Mirren, John Malkovich and Morgan Freeman as bored ex-CIA agents looking to get back in the biz? You put a semi-automatic in Mirren’s hands and we’re there.



15. “Predators” (not ranked)

From all accounts, this should be a hit. Why do we think it’s in trouble? At least we finally caught a TV spot.

Dropping like a rock…

*”Knight and Day”

The head of Fox marketing is taking responsibility for the film not opening to expectations. Unfortunately, he couldn’t change the picture’s lousy release date.

