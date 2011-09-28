Movie Power Rankings: ‘Twilight’ tunes push ‘Breaking Dawn’ to No. 1

The recently announced track listing for the soundtrack to “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1” will give fans a peek at what music Edward, Bella and Jacob are digging these days.

While Bruno Mars may be the only big pop star included on the set, such acclaimed acts as Iron & Wine, The Belle Brigade and The Noisettes (plus “Twilight” co-star Mia Maestro) also offered up exclusive tracks for the soundtrack. Honestly, though, it doesn’t really matter who’s on it — the Twi-Hards will buy it, and likely memorize it before the movie is even released. That’s power.

As for the rest of this week’s list…

September 28, 2011

1. “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1” (Last week: No. 3)

With the tunes in check, November 18 doesn’t seem very far away…

2. “Man of Steel” (Last week: No. 4)

After Julia Ormond drops out, Superman gets a new (hot) mom: Ayelet Zurer (“Angels & Demons”). Her name even sounds Kryptonian. Meanwhile, General Zod himself, Michael Shannon, discusses the film’s technological feats.

3. “The Lone Ranger” (Last week: Not ranked)



Hi-yo, start date! Away!

4. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 2)



This has to be one of the most carefully scrutinized film shoots in history. The cast must already be sick of talking about it.



5. The “Scarface” remake (Last week: Not ranked)

Kick and scream all you want — they’re doing it. The burning question is, of course, who will play the lead role?



6. ‘War Horse” (Last Week: No. 5)

A bit slow out of the gate, Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-bait drama is gaining momentum, and has just revealed a classy poster.

7. “Django Unchained” (Last week: No. 13)

Kevin Costner’s replacement is Dennis Christopher. One of the stars of 1979’s beloved “Breaking Away” is ready for a Tarantino-inspired career resurrection.

8. “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” (Last week: Not ranked)

The Gary Oldman starrer is performing well at the U.K. box office, and there’s already talk of a sequel. Look for “TTSS2” sometime in 2013.

9. “Wanted 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

The sequel to the surprise 2008 hitman/hitwoman hit signs up the original’s screenwriters. But will Angelina Jolie return?



10. “Snow White and the Huntsman” (Last week: Not ranked)

“Breaking Dawn” isn’t the only thing on KStew’s to-do list. There’s also this upcoming revisionist fairy tale co-starring Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron. Some on-set photos have surfaced.



11. “Dark Shadows” (Last week: Not ranked)

WB has released a pair of official photos from Tim Burton’s remake of the cult TV series, starring Johnny Depp. Looks like a Tim Burton movie alright.



12. “Hunger Games” (Last Week: No. 1)



Nothing new to report, except that we’re waiting with bated breath. Let the games begin already!

13. Untitled Pixar film (Last Week: Not ranked)

Sometime after “Brave” and “Monster’s University,” Pixar will focus on this latest film directed by “Toy Story” veteran Lee Unkrich. Not much is known about it, but all will soon be revealed, via Unkrich’s amusing #UnkADay tweets.

14. “You’re Next” (Last week: No. 14)

Low-budget creepfest wins big at the Fantastic Fest. What’s next?



15. “Scream 5” (Last week: Not ranked)

What’s your favorite scary movie? It probably won’t be this one. Even Wes Craven doesn’t sound convinced.

Movie Power Rankings appears weekly on HitFix. See last week’s rankings here.