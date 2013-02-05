Movie Power Rankings: ‘X-Men’ zooms past Oscars and ‘Spider-Man’

Prodigal director Bryan Singer is putting together the best team of mutant superheoes (and villains) yet, for “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Here’s who’s back on the mutant team: Anna Paquin as Rogue; Ellen Page as Kitty Pryde; Shawn Ashmore as Iceman; Hugh Jackman as Wolverine; Ian McKellen as Magneto, and Patrick Stewart as Professor X. Who (or what) else would you like to see alongside such “First Class” members as Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy? How about some sentinels? Other details, such as the film’s timeframe, are also coming to light.

February 5, 2013

1. “X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Will Halle Berry, James Marsden and Famke Janssen also make the return?

2. Academy Awards

The best picture race is heating up, as Ben Affleck’s “Argo” nabbed key awards from SAG and the PGA. Will it pull a “Driving Miss Daisy” and top “Lincoln”?

3. “Amazing Spider-Man 2”

Will Paul Giamatti terrorize Peter Parker and pals as The Rhino? Are there already too many villains?

4. “Justice League”

Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman will be the core heroes, and will be joined by Green Lantern and The Flash. Word has it, however, that Aquaman will receive a cameo at best.

5. Lance Armstrong

Bradley Cooper is reportedly circling the role of the shamed former cycling champ, but will producer J.J. Abrams have room for the biopic in his busy schedule that includes “Stark Trek,” “Star Wars” and a slew of TV projects?

6. “Star Wars”

Speaking of Abrams, the newly-appointed “SW” director said, “To be a part of the next chapter is an absolute honor. I may be even more grateful to George Lucas now than I was as a kid.” We can’t wait either.

7. “Dr. Strange”

Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme will finally hit the big screen as part of the studio’s Phase 3, planned after “The Avengers 2” is released in 2015. Will Hulk make an appearance?

8. Sundance Film Festival

“Fruitvale,” which won both the U.S. Dramatic Jury and Audience awards, was picked up by the Weinstein Company. Look for it to hit theaters later this year.

9. “Man of Steel”

The Superman reboot is officially rated PG-13. Take a look at a new photo of Henry Cavill as the ultimate superhero.

10. “Tomorrowland”

Not much is know about the mysterious film formerly known as “1952,” except that Brad Bird is directing George Clooney in it. Is the title a reference to Disneyland? Stay tuned.

