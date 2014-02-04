Movie Rehab: Harrison Ford goes mad in the jungle in Peter Weir’s ‘Mosquito Coast’

It is the responsibility of the working film critic to not only offer opinion and context for the newest releases, but also to constantly champion and curate the films that matter, especially if they were misunderstood or poorly released or somehow handled badly the first time around.
Critics should take it upon themselves to rehabilitate the under-loved, to defend the wrongly-maligned, and rehab the films that need it; it is the only way film as a whole can be healthy.
It does not escape me that many of Peter Weir’s best films were adapted from novels. In the case of “The Mosquito Coast,” it’s a Paul Schrader adaptation of a Paul Theroux novel, and Schrader may have been the exact right person to try to wrestle that material up onto the screen.
After all, Schrader was the creator of Travis Bickle, whose monologues sound something like a less articulate, more desperate version of Allie Fox, and Schrader grew up as an outsider to mainstream culture, something that has informed much of his work over the years. When he looks at the commercialization and the sexualization and the nonstop sensory overload of pop entertainment, he sees it as someone who grew up with no movies, no TV, no real input like that. He views with with a detachment, and that allows him to fully experience what it is that characters like Travis and Allie or George C. Scott’s desperate father in “Hardcore” feel as they drown in the seedy, awful world.
The film opens with Allie Fox already cranked up to high gear. He’s fed up. He is repulsed by the America of the mid-’80s. He is tired of seeing Japanese products in American stores. He is xenophobic, but more than that, he’s misanthropic. He does not care for people in general. It’s not an uncommon position for very smart people, and Paul Theroux’s work seems to run in this direction, anyway. He has created a number of main characters who are deeply critical of particular parts of modern society. Allie Fox is a brilliant man in many regards, and one of the things Weir does a strong job of underlining at the start of the film is how, despite the sort of non-stop simmering anger that is part of Allie’s ongoing monologue about the world, his family loves and respects his genius.
When he demonstrates his invention for his employer, he’s justifiably proud of himself, but Mr. Polski (Dick O’Neill) is beyond frustrated with him. He sees how genuinely great Fox’s work is, but that doesn’t matter. It’s not what he hired him for, and he chews Allie out in front of his kids. The way Ford plays the reaction as he gets in the car is important. He masks the hurt and the rejection. “What would have happened if he’d liked it?” he asks his sons Charlie (River Phoenix) and Jerry (Jadrien Steele) as they get in the truck to leave. “Then I really would’ve been worried. Then I’d have gone back to bed.” But he’s hurt deeply, and we can see it.
One of my favorite things about this as a Harrison Ford performance is that it lets him talk to a degree that almost no other film has ever let him talk. Allie Fox is a man who likes the sound of his own voice, and who believes that his every thought is a profound gem to be turned over to his children. When he talks to Charlie and Jerry about the jungle where the migrant workers on Polski’s asparagus fields came from, he talks about it as a paradise, a place where his ability to create ice would be valued, treated as something wonderful and special. It is a fantasy that he’s describing, not based on any real practical knowledge of what life in the jungle would be like. Allie Fox talks a big game. He’s like a lot of people, full of theories that he espouses as facts and he’s just right enough about things, justified to just enough of a degree that he’s a menace. When he takes his kids by the “monkey house,” he tells his kids that they shouldn’t indulge any racist talk about the migrant workers, but his brazen behavior, walking into their house so he can lecture his kids about it, is insulting at the very least, and more likely as racist as any overt act of hatred. Allie is a fairly condescending person, something that many hyper-liberals are guilty of as well. Actually, it’s true of anyone who’s an extremist, whether right or left. It’s that feeling that you’re absolutely right about something that makes you come across as an insufferable prick.
Weir tells the story from Charlie’s point of view, and there are scenes where the world of adults is something mysterious, consisting of conversations behind closed doors and swirls of smoke and noise and men with drinks in their hands and laughter at things you don’t understand. When Allie makes the decision to make good on his talk of leaving America behind, it’s an adventure. It’s presented as this exciting and weird thing, and there’s one moment in particular as they’re leaving when Mother Fox (Helen Mirren) looks at the dishes in the sink, still steaming from just being washed, and she smiles. She has no idea what they’re about to do, what they’re going to go through. She’s just happy because Allie’s happy and he’s determined and he seems like he’s got a plan.
The passage down to Mesquitia on the boat sets up one of the key relationships in the film, the antagonistic clash between Allie Fox and Reverend Spellgood (Andre Gregory). Allie loves to poke at the Reverend. He knows the Bible well, and whenever he senses the Reverend warming up to share some homily, he deflates him as quickly and as pointedly as he can. The Reverend’s daughter Emily is played by Martha Plimpton, and she and Phoenix are very funny in their scenes together. She’s nothing if not direct in their first long conversation. She builds to finally asking him if he has a girlfriend, pleased by his irritated response. Her timing is deadly as she gets up to walk away, big smile on her face. “I can be your girlfriend. If you want. I think about you when I go to the bathroom.” God bless Martha Plimpton, who loves knowing she’s flustered him, and his reaction is solid gold teenaged befuddlement.
Weir drives home the presence of the missionaries as something that particularly perturbs Allie. His plan is very loose, basically one step at a time. It’s not until they’re in Mesquitia that he really works out where they’re going, what part of the jungle is going to be theirs. He buys a town called Geronimo. Mr. Haddy (Conrad Roberts) is the boat captain who takes them up the river to Geronimo, and he’s part of that adventure. It’s gorgeous and green and remote, and Maurice Jarre’s score is one of the things that I wish had gotten more attention when the film came out. He’s the composer of the score for my favorite film, “Lawrence Of Arabia,” and that film’s score captures the sweeping military drive of the main character, of the situation itself. Here, Jarre’s score is liquid, languid, something to melt into, at least in these early sequences of the trip to Geronimo. This was his third film in a row with Weir, and none of his scores sound like the other between this and “Witness” and “The Year Of Living Dangerously.” Likewise, John Seale was still relatively early in his career at this point. He’d worked on a few films of note, like “Witness” and “Children Of A Lesser God” and “The Hitcher” and “BMX Bandits,” and a film like “The Mosquito Coast” must have seemed like nothing but opportunity, pure bliss. It’s hard to find a bad shot when you’re shooting in the jungle.
The first time the family is worried is when they actually get to Geronimo and they realize Allie’s serious, that they’re going to have to carve what they want out of this untamed wild. The level of togetherness they share in those early days, all of them in the same tent, that’s something that would test any family, and they seem like they do well with it at first. Allie’s happier, excited, and they all take their cues from him. He sets the emotional temperature for everyone else. There are locals who go to work for Allie, people who were already living on the land known as Geronimo. “This was work and more work, a routine that took up every daylight hour.” Allie’s driven, and so everyone else becomes driven. He’s great in that role. He’s charismatic and capable, and everyone else falls in as he commands. His rants as he works are manic, excited. I’m guessing Allie Fox would be diagnosed as bi-polar now, and when he’s in an upswing, it’s little wonder everyone wants to follow. He’s so compelling. I belly laugh at the scene where he’s ranting at a local kid even as he’s using his chainsaw to cut away part of a tree, and when he shuts off the saw, it’s the first time we hear, and it’s the very tail end of the rant. “… double-digit inflation and a two-dollar loaf of bread!” is all we hear, and Allie seems satisfied he just made his point. In the next scene, he does it again with a welding torch.
Little by little, Allie really does improve Geronimo. and when Reverend Spellgood shows up in the camp, Allie seems him as an invading enemy. He is openly contemptuous to the Reverend, and it’s clear that he sees the Reverend as a threat to his own authority. More importantly, the Reverend sees Allie’s message of self-sufficiency as a threat to his own work. It’s much harder to convince someone who’s happy and satisfied that they need God to fix their problems. It feels like Allie wins over the people of Geronimo, and for good reason. The town he builds is lovely, with some modern convenience, but in harmony with the land itself. He doesn’t clear out the jungle to build. Instead, he builds into it, around it, using it. Everything up through the first Thanksgiving they celebrate in their new home makes it feel like Allie has made the right choice, and there’s a giddiness to many of the scenes, an excitement at what this family is going through together.
“Father was restless. Everything was too easy now, and the locals were taking his ice for granted.” That line pretty much sums up what goes wrong in the film. Allie is never content, and his intelligence often comes across as cruelty, especially when dealing with his kids. He can’t let something go once he starts, and in one scene, a simple question about where they’re going to sleep leads to a near total evisceration of his younger son, Jerry. Allie wants to take his miraculous ice deeper into the jungle to a tribe that has had almost no exposure to the outside world, and it’s hard not to see a sort of egomania driving his decision. If he hadn’t insisted on contacting the tribe, he wouldn’t have encountered the three fugitives who are hiding with the tribe, and they wouldn’t have insisted on following him back to Geronimo. His hubris is what eventually causes his Paradise to fall, and the worst part is just how naive he is about the baser motives in people.
Once the guys show up at Geronimo, Allie’s dream starts to crumble, and there’s nothing sadder than watching him destroy their carefully-constructed homes and everything else they’ve built, all to service the story he creates about ants and termites, all to drive the armed men away. They finally take refuge in the one thing he won’t tear down, his full-scale Fatboy ice machine. The notion of Allie having to use his creation as a weapon is enough to finally break him. He built the Fatboy to bring civilization to Geronimo, and instead, he uses it to kill three people, leading to its destruction. Once it’s been perverted like that, Allie’s never the same, and his recklessness takes center stage. There’s a shot of his face as Fatboy explodes that is terribly sad and scary, and as the world is swallowed by flame, all he can do is watch, knowing he’s the reason.
Here’s what I find most haunting about not only the film, but the reaction to the film. When Harrison Ford and Peter Weir got together to make this, they were coming off of “Witness,” a commercial and critical high point for both of them. The film earned Ford what is still his only Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, and “The Mosquito Coast” offered them a perfect vehicle to follow that up. When the film was roundly rejected, both at the box-office and by the end-of-the-year rodeo, my theory is that Harrison Ford gave up. Sure, he kept making movies after that, but it felt like he stopped pushing himself. He retreated into his comfort zone as a performer, and he started giving interviews where he described himself as a “carpenter,” simply building tables for his “customers.” He talked about giving crowds what they wanted, and he seemed more disconnected from his art after that. He tried, and he was slapped down for it, and then he stopped trying.
Allie’s refusal to go back to the US after the burning of Geronimo is tantamount to child abuse, and the last half-hour of the film charts the slow dissolution of his family. The kids know something is wrong with their father, and Mother knows Allie’s wrong, but they continue to try to support him. Allie pushes harder and harder to disconnect themselves from having to rely on anyone else for anything. Their world keeps getting smaller and smaller, and even when Mr. Haddy tries to help Allie, Allie pushes him away. His pride is a damnable thing, and his ruin in the end. When he tells his own son to get out simply for voicing a disagreement, it’s obvious that there’s no turning back, no way for Allie to salvage his pride and do the right thing by his family. Charlie has to step up and become the hero for their family, and watching Phoenix in the last half-hour of this film, I was struck anew by just how much he could convey at such a young age, by what an expressive talent he was overall.
The worse things get, the happier Allie seems to be. It’s a defense mechanism, and it’s heartbreaking. I know that with my own kids, they internalize much of my world view as their own. They look up to me, and they trust me innately. I used to joke about how I wanted to be like Calvin’s dad from “Calvin & Hobbes,” gleefully lying about everything, but when I actually started dealing with my kids, I was overwhelmed by the responsibility that comes from having someone put their full faith in you. At its heart, “The Mosquito Coast” is really about a young man having to realize that his father is not the compass he can follow through this world, and just how heartbreaking that is for him. Having Harrison Ford follow up his iconic roles as Indiana Jones and Han Solo to play his part was subversive genius, because it felt like a violation for viewers like me. We had come to believe that Ford was our superhero, our generation’s most trustworthy action star, and watching him slowly lose his mind, putting his family in harm’s way, watching his own children turn against him… it was heartbreaking. That may well explain why audiences rejected it, but I would contend that it is the single greatest performance Ford has given, and in many ways, this is the demarcation point between the Ford who seemed capable of anything and the Ford who seemed uninterested in everything. If people had embraced the film, who knows what his filmography would look like today?
The film is not currently available, and the last DVD that was released was a lousy full-frame edition. The film deserved better in 1986. It deserves better now. “The Mosquito Coast” is an all-timer, and I would love to see people finally come back around to appreciate just what a special accomplishment it truly is.
Wait, what happened with the JFK piece?
I haven’t found it after some searches.
I watched this film not too long ago and was struck again by just how great Ford is in it. i would also call it his greatest performance; I wonder if we will ever get another performance close to this from him? I hope so, but doubt it.
I’m lucky enough to have a (crappy) widescreen DVD of the film, and would love someday for it to get a really great hi-def transfer and new special features (perhaps as part of a long overdue Weir box-set…)
Anyway, thanks for writing about this film; it is great and I encourage everyone to watch it if they can find it.
Great write up, Drew. I’ve never seen Mosquito Coast– primarily because, as you noted, there’s no easy way to see it these days–but it’s been on my list for a long time. Maybe it’s time to suck it up and find a used copy of that lousy, full-frame DVD edition.
Also, I would not at all be surprised if your “demarcation point” theory turned out to be true. It’s always seemed to me that the Harrison Ford we see these days is more frustrated or angry than just plain bored. He doesn’t seem just plain lazy or unengaged like latter-day DeNiro or Pacino. I can definitely see how putting himself out on a limb in this movie, and getting ignored or criticized for it, would leave him with a pretty significant chip on his shoulder.
Out of curiosity, in the few occasions you’ve had to speak with Ford, have you ever discussed this film? I’d be curious to know what he thinks.
Last vaguely connected thought: you brought this up last week and I meant to comment (but forgot), but I agree that it’s downright bizarre that Peter Weir isn’t more valued (or celebrated, or whatever) given his record. He’s made an awful lot of well-crafted, critically acclaimed, and (frequently) commercially successful films, but somehow he never quite became the kind of big-shot director you’d expect. I mean, look at that filmography: Gallipoli, Witness, Dead Poets Society, The Truman Show, Master and Commander. What the hell? Is it because he just marches to his own beat and has no interest in playing the Hollywood game, so to speak?
Hi YAYMAYORBEE. I read your commen on not knowing where to find this movie and this is where I found it. If you’re against downloading movies for free… then dont pay attention to this msg [yts.to] (you will need a torrent downloading program)
I saw it a couple of months ago & it has aged well. Good performances all round really. River Phoenix held his own & articulated the feelings of discovering that your father… your idol…is maybe crazy, really, really well.
I saw this the year it came out, and even now, I can remember how blown away I was by the performances – and how utterly devastating the film was. It was beautiful, a work of art, and horribly uncomfortable, the kind of thing you knew even at the time was not going to leave you. Also the kind of movie that I, personally, have a difficult time revisiting. I’m not sorry I saw it, far from it, and I absolutely agree that the movie should have received huge accolades for its actors, its screenplay, and good grief, the cinematography – but it’s also not one I’ve ever rewatched. Some of that is the lack of opportunity, but some of it is also just the memory of how hard it was to watch the first time, the gut-wrenching, visceral effect of Allie’s descent into full-on madness.
One of the things that still stays with me is how utterly unsafe Ford’s Allie was. Even in his most brilliant, making everything work moments, he still conveyed that underlying edge of instability and inherent danger to himself and others. I agree that it was some of Ford’s best work, and it’s really a shame he wasn’t rewarded for it.
Great article, Drew! I hope you keep doing these.
Totally agree with you, Drew. On the Ford performance, on why audiences rejected it and it’s become hard to find, and on how it affected ford’s career. Which is all too bad, because it’s a great film, and it would have been fascinating to see the trajectory of Ford’s career if audiences had appreciated it. I remember watching it a few times back in the 80s on HBO, and it was powerful stuff.
I remember this film really haunting me as a kid but I can barely remember a thing about it. I really want to revisit it but as Drew mentioned this is a pretty hard film to track down. I hope someone does right by it some day soon.
Drew, I echo everyone else please keep doing these and likewise I was looking forward to your JFK piece.
Words cannot express how much I loved this revisit of one of my all-time favorite movies! You absolutely nailed what I’ve been saying for years in regards to Harrison Ford’s acting choices after this film! His performance in “The Mosquito Coast” was absolutely phenomenal, and Ford being my favorite actor, it drove me crazy how ignored and rejected his performance was! It even kind of broke my heart After this movie, THAT is when he started to become the “wooden” actor everyone claims he is today! Like you wrote Drew, he stopped taking chances, and played it safe! He was never the same after that! It still saddens me! Thank you Drew, for hopefully introducing a LOT of people to what I think is not only a great movie, but also acknowledging what I think is Harrison Ford’s best performance!
How is this film not available in a modern format? How has Criterion not given it their treatment? That is astounding. As I was reading this piece, I decided in would track it down so my wife could see it. Guess that’s not happening. I only saw it once, when it was on HBO back in the 80’s. I doubt 10 year old me really got everything about it, but I know it affected me and that I enjoyed it. I’ve often found myself thinking of it randomly. Guess it stayed with me.
Originally I thought his nomination for Witness the year before was one of the leading reasons Ford didn’t get nominated for Mosquito Coast as the Academy can be fickle about over nominationing people not named Streep, but after reading this article (fantastic series by the way) I do think the film just didn’t connect. If anything, being nominated the year before should have helped Ford gain greater respect and made his next role even more prominent. It is such a charasmatic and vibrant performance–utterly bursting with life.
As for Weir…what more can be said. The guy is a genius and will likely always be undervalued in film lore. Master & Commander is one of the best films of the 2000’s and the same could be said of many of his other films as you go back into the 90’s and 80’s.
I know that Ford was really hurt by the response to Mosquito Coast, But I don’t think it wa at this point that he “stopped trying”. You see him in films like Frantic, Presumed Innocent, and Regarding Henry and you see a guy trying different things and attempting different kinds of movies and performances. Even in The Fugitive, his performance was riveting, at least the equal of Tommy Lee Jones who won an Oscar for his work in the film. Ford should have gotten a nomination for that.
Just as a friendly FYI, the most recent DVD is double-side, one side in full frame and the other in widescreen. I can say this for certain since I just took it off the shelf and played it to make sure.
[www.amazon.com]
Probably not anamoprhic for the widescreen (if you play it on an HD system it’d end up being “windowboxed”). I can’t think of many “flippers” that have widescreen anamorphic.
It was anamorphic.
I have never heard this movie discussed anywhere beyond Drew’s semi-regular “Whhhhhhhhhy Harrison?” pieces. Not unlike how it was Drew’s trumpeting which lead to FEARLESS and TUCKER: A MAN AND HIS DREAM. Need to watch this movie.
Great read! FYI Mosquito Coast is available in HD via iTunes (at least in Canada). Cheers!
Drew!
Want you to know that I watched this film solely because of your recommendation.
My wife will tell you, this is one of my favorite films. Amazing film. Unthinkably underappreciated.
You are the finest voice in film criticism bar none.
Thank you so much for writing about this movie. It’s one of those films that are in my treasure box. I hope it gets the resurgence it deserves.
The Fugitive? Great performance. After Mosquito Coast. He rocked in that film.
I was hoping that Harrison Ford would get a mention for his portrayal of Branch Ricky in “42”. One movie that I thought shouldn’t have gotten a mention was “Gravity”; anyone could go and float in space.
I completely agree with everything you said in this article. I feel fortunate to own the crappy DVD that does exist. Few have ever heard of this movie and that’s so unfortunate. I’ve love MC since I was a teen; I’ve always thought it was among River’s best performances as well.