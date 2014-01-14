Movie Rehab: Jeff Bridges and Peter Weir both did career best work with ‘Fearless’

It is the responsibility of the working film critic to not only offer opinion and context for the newest releases, but also to constantly champion and curate the films that matter, especially if they were misunderstood or poorly released or somehow handled badly the first time around.
Critics should take it upon themselves to rehabilitate the under-loved, to defend the wrongly-maligned, and rehab the films that need it; it is the only way film as a whole can be healthy.
It’s easy to be a Jeff Bridges fan today.
After all, Bridges has passed into the “national treasure” phase of his career now, where he is celebrated simply for the majesty of being Jeff Goddamn Bridges. As he should be, certainly, but this is often the era in an actor’s career where I am less excited by the work they’re doing. Johnny Depp is in this same phase of things, although at a very different point in his life, and in many ways, the two men are similar right now. They both alternate between good performances that prove why they are who they are and vicious self-parody so raw that you wonder if they’re enjoying any of it.
For my money, some of the best things Bridges ever did went ignored by the mainstream, modest hits at best. I’ve written here before about my adoration of “Tucker: The Man And His Dream,” and he’s amazing in the film. I think he is so brilliant in “The Fisher King” that it’s hard to look at. I think he’s great in “American Heart,” playing someone who is just flayed emotionally. Even in the difficult “Texasville,” Bridges plays things in a naked, unadorned way that threatens to make that stiff of a movie work.
The film that best captures and showcases what I call that “raw nerve” version of Bridges, though, was Peter Weir’s “Fearless,” and Warner Archive recently put the film out on Blu-ray for the first time. They were good enough to send one over, and I took the plunge back into the movie, adapted from his own very good book by Rafael Iglesias, for the first time since it played theaters. I was curious to see if I would be as fond of it, as struck by it, as I was in 1993. It was one of my very favorite films that year, and that was a pretty big year overall. But 20 years ago, Jeff Bridges was not anywhere near the widely loved and accepted movie star that he is today, and “Fearless” never really got a fair shake.
That baffles me. Not only is it a great Bridges performance, it’s a very special film overall, one of my favorite things that Weir has ever done. Now that the film is available on Blu-ray, I feel compelled to beat the drum a bit and insist that people go back and check it out. Revisiting it myself for the first time in a while, I was struck anew by just how structurally elegant and compelling it is. It opens in a cornfield, smoke hugging the stalks, and then people begin to emerge, moving slowly, dazed. Max (Bridges) holds one young boy by the hand, clutches a baby close, and little by little, they are joined by other people, all of them emerging into a larger clear area where they can see the wreckage of the plane crash they just survived.
The entire film is designed to make us feel the way Bridges feels on the heels of this life-altering event. There are so many small touches that put us in his head, things like a subtle bit of speed-ramping or the way sound bleeds in or out of a scene, and it’s an incredibly immersive experience. Max walks away from the crash, half convinced he didn’t really survive it, and as he begins to try to put his life back together, it’s obvious that something profound has happened to him. He eats a full bowl of strawberries despite his life-long allergy to them, daring death to come for him after what he’s survived. The flashbacks that Weir peppers throughout the film of the crash itself are my worst nightmare as a frequent flier, impeccably staged, and there are a ton of details you have to pay close attention to, not only for the sake of Max, but regarding all of the characters.
This is a film that could only be told this way in the days before 9/11. Nothing about the air travel we see here is the way air travel works now. If you walked away from the scene of a crash and the FBI came to track you down, it wouldn’t be so they could take you home to your family. It would be so they could disappear you down some dark hole where they could take their time with some enhanced interrogation designed to get you to tell them how and why you caused the crash.
Rosie Perez has never been given any real respect by this industry. She’s been treated like a 21st century Charo in those few moments they’ve paid any attention to her at all, and yet, I think she brings an original presence to the films she’s been in, and given a piece of material like this, she digs in and offers up something so uncomfortable that it’s hard to witness. There’s a moment where she sniffs the hair of a baby in a mall, and the way Weir shoots it is haunting and beautiful.
For my money, though, the star of the film is Rafael Iglesias. I love this script. I envy this script. When I read the novel, I called my agent the next morning and asked him to find out if anyone had optioned the book yet. I had no idea they were almost done with production at the time, and it broke my heart a little. It is a carefully constructed piece of writing, and yet it makes it all look invisible, spontaneous. The way Iglesias sets up things and then pays them off is dazzling.
The best example is the way Carla’s story pays off in that scene where she melts down after her long day at the mall with Max. The way he solves the situation and the way it builds off of his earlier impulse to “buy presents for the dead” is totally unexpected, but a tremendous emotional beat. By now, U2 may seem played out, but Weir laid them in there not because of how many records they sold but for that emotional build that was part of the songs that really made them icons.
It’s even more true of the Gorecki Symphony that he uses towards the end of the movie. That is one of the most intense pieces of music I believe has ever been written, a cycle of rising and falling dynamics that washes over you like a physical things when you hear it performed. The last stretch of this movie, as everything comes together and as we finally see Max come nose to nose with the death he’s been courting since frame one, is pure visual storytelling, a case where a screenwriter laid out a beautiful meal for a director, and the director takes his time, gets every part of it right, and instead of feeling show-offy and artificial, the control that Weir exerts wrings every possible feeling out of me every time I see the film.
I hope you’ll give this a chance if you haven’t seen it, and that if you have, you’ll back me up on just how good it is.
I will back you up here, Drew. Fearless was a brilliant film and Bridges would’ve won my personal Oscar that year for Best Actor.
I enjoy how Weir uses music in his films, much like Tarantino and Scorsese. The U2 sequence was awesome. Acting is top notch. Arguably, the only better films for me that year were Searching For Bobby Fischer, True Romance and Groundhog Day.
Fearless should be checked out. Great choice.
National treasure sure makes me feel old.
So weird to come across this article right now. I loved this movie and haven’t thought about it until it randomly popped into my head a few days ago. I am glad to hear that you are championing the film.
Perez received an Oscar nomination for her performance here.
My father was in a helicopter crash in Vietnam where he one of two survivors. He never spoke in detail about it. Then after seeing this film he wept to my mother and let out the survivor guilt he must have felt all those years. Very cathartic and personal film for me
I wholeheartedly agree with this piece of writing. I heard from a source close to Weir how many projects he’s had fall over in the last 5 years. It’s a travesty considering how remarkable his body of work is.
I’ve never heard anybody else talk about this film. It’s an amazing piece of work. One of my favorite films of all time. Thank you for shining a light on it again so that more people can appreciate what a haunting, emotional experience it truly is.
Thank you for this Drew, “Fearless” has long been one of my favourite films, alongside “The Fisher King” as it happens, and the way it has been treated since it’s theatrical run has been more than negligent. I believe it to be a masterpiece, and further evidence of Hollywood’s ongoing “Peter Weir Problem”. There are so many exquisite moments of pure cinema throughout, beginning with the stunning opening sequence, and culminating in the overwhelming catharsis at the end. Absolutely beautiful. Bridges lays himself wide open in the film. I remember Weir himself talking about how rare it is to get an actor to give a completely unselfconscious performance, and how Bridges came as close as he had ever seen in “Fearless”. His panic, his calm, his insistence that life will be lived to it’s fullest. Absolutely magnificent stuff.
In unrelated news, I have to say it’s pretty tricky trying to log in to your comments section through Facebook. I have tried a number of times, and it never seems to work. Hopefully it’s something stupid I’m doing and not a greater issue.
It’s messed up. I can’t log in through facebook at all anymore either. I broke down and just registered for the site itself. It’s kind of lame, they should at least move to a system like Disqus which makes it easier to keep track of conversations across various comment sections & websites, but not our call obviously.
Master and Commander is my favorite Weir movie. I also enjoy Fisher King. Never seen fearless so I guess I’ll have to check it out.
Keep a couple of boxes of tissues nearby. It’s an incredibly emotionally moving film. When I saw it in the theater when it first came out, most of the audience (including me) was sobbing.
Many people comment on the multitude of influences on the TV show LOST but this is one that is often overlooked.
Michael drives his car into a wall.
And Charlie walks across the street against traffic in season 6.
a bit of a stretch but also entirely possible Giachinno’s score for LOST was influenced by Gorecki’s “Symphony of Sorrowful Songs” as well.
this is just to say that of all the influences people have talked about when it comes to influences on LOST, FEARLESS is the most overlooked, and if you liked LOST and liked the LOST ending, you’re gonna love FEARLESS. and if you liked LOST and hated the ending, good news!! you’re still gonna love FEARLESS.
lastly, check out the Polanski movie also written by Yglesias, DEATH AND THE MAIDEN.
crap. double post. not a fan of this commenting interface. oh well. sorry guys.
It’s on blu-ray?? That in itself was worthy of a column. A fantastic film, one of Weir’s most powerful. Great choice.
ha, I’m not schizophrenic, it’s just incredibly difficult to know when you’ve posted.
I also want to give props to Isabella Rossellini, who is kind of the antagonist of the film, and yet she plays the Voice of Reason with great empathy and depth. Great work.
The film was never released on DVD (or laserdisc!) in any format but full screen — is the Blu-Ray wide?
Great article, total underrated film. Keep it up Drew. Your articles have become my go-to since Ebert died. Hopefully, you will get to “A Perfect World” in you rehab column. Cheers.
One of my all time favourite films. The flashback scene of the actual crash stayed with me for a long time. I saw it again about a year ago and still found myself weeping uncontrollably during this part of the film and I don’t cry easily. It is such a brilliant, haunting and profound experience. Thank you for writing about it.
Great read, Drew. Now I’m itching to watch this one again.
An underrated gem. I try to re-watch it every time it’s on TV, which isn’t often, and am reminded again how great it is. Both Bridges and Perez are stellar. It addresses the question about what does it mean to really feel alive…
I had almost forgotten about this movie, except that I really had not. Anytime I see Jeff Bridges, I vaugely think about this great movie I saw him in as a kid, that seemed so profound to me at the time. I was 12 years old in 1993, and must have seen it at home on VHS a year or so later. I remember thinking it was a phenomenal movie, but never really remembering the specifics beyond Jeff Bridges and Rosie Perez, and the title and general theme of overcoming such significant fears (her in particular, and how Jeff helps her character to do so). Thanks for the reminder, as I would love to re-watch this now as an adult. Though I may have to wait until I’m a bit less shell-shocked myself about how short life can be. Movies are often better than anything else at putting their pulse on the biggest mysteries life confronts us with. This is definitely one of them.
You called your agent for the rights to the book?? How old were you when you got your first agent?
Criminally under-rated. Great choice. The last fifteen minutes or so are emotionally devasting. Amazing marriage between visuals and music at the end.
One of my favorites. I saw an early cut of the film, and Bridges’ character was harsher than in the final version. I was a bit disappointed at the cuts they made when I saw it a second time. Clearly an attempt to make him more “likeable.”
Which version of Casualties of war are you going to be watching, Drew? Theatrical or extended?
I agree completely. This is a stunning film and features career-best work from everyone (including Bridges, Perez, and Weir). I recently re-watched it on Blu-Ray and was amazed at how perfect the script seemed. There is not a wasted scene in the whole thing, and every character is well drawn. And it all builds to a stunning and cathartic conclusion. This film has been tragically overlooked.
Thanks for the article. I have always been a huge fan of this film, and have often listed in among my favorites. Granted, it has some problems, like the cheesy scene with the survivor’s group, and every scene with that awful Daniel Cerny, but the rest of the production is pretty flawless, and many of the scenes are just so raw and powerful. This is one of those movies that grabbed me and spoke to me and made me love movies.