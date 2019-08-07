MARVEL STUDIOS

MoviePass is technically still alive, though barely: Back in July the troubled subscription moviegoing service abruptly went on hiatus, promising any users left that they were temporarily pulling the plug to address “technical issues.” They’re still MIA (though they now claim 40% of their users are back on), but in the meantime, on Tuesday, Business Insider released an epic report detailing the rise and fall with the deal that sounded too good to last for long, because it was.

There are many horror stories, from how its tireless founder, Stacy Spikes, was ousted right after the company signed its millionth subscriber to how their vendor couldn’t print enough cards to meet with a fresh flush of new users to the honchos’ loathing of “power users,” the ones who used it as much as they could.

One of the better stories comes during the first stage in what would prove MoviePass’ downfall, namely this: They were killed by the Avengers. Their Waterloo was the opening weekend of Avengers: Infinity War, in late April of 2018. According to Business Insider, MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe tried to limit subscriber access to the biggest movie of the summer.