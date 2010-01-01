Movies 2010: What’s In and What’s Out

It’s never easy to spot the right trends in the entertainment world, but here at HitFix we take pride in delivering the sort of insights only insanely addictive pop culture personalities can provide. And if you’re reading this on New Year’s weekend we’ll take a guess you might fall into that category too. So, here are some takes that should satisfy your craving for an entertainment fix.
2009 saw its share of buddy comedies, vampires, bad Gerard Butler flicks and toy sequels, but 2010 will be a tad different. Some oldies will be making a comeback (in more ways than one) and some new stars and genres are on the horizon as well. Check out our list of what’s in and what’s out in movies for twenty-ten and share your own thoughts on what the new year in cinema will bring.
|What’s Out
|What’s In
|Robert Pattinson
|Taylor Lautner
|Miramax
|Apparition
|Tyler Perry
|Lee Daniels
|Ashley Greene
|Anna Kendrick
|“Single White Female”
|“The Roommate”
|Video Game Movies
|80s TV Show Movies
|Bradley Cooper
|Zach Galifianakis
|“Monsters Vs. Aliens”
|“Megamind”
|Gerard Butler romantic comedies
|Paul Bettany action flicks
|Robert Zemeckis
|James Cameron
|steadi-cam action shots
|handheld action shots
|Jared Hess
|The Duplass Brothers
|CG animation
|Stop motion animation
|Channing Tatum
|Alex Pettyfer
|“Saw 3D”
|“A Nightmare on Elm Street”
|Amy Adams
|Jennifer Lopez
|cheap indies
|cheap genre flicks
|Angelina Jolie going for Oscar
|Angelina Jolie kicking ass
|Vampires
|Zombies
|AFI Fest
|SXSW
|Tom Hanks
|Denzel Washington
|Large $8 sodas
|Overpriced Vitamin Water
|Movie marketing on MySpace
|Any other social network
|Post–Apocalyptic Blockbusters
|Period Fantasy Blockbusters
|Jennifer Aniston
|Sandra Bullock
|Weekend Box Office
|Opening Day Box Office
|Hugh Grant
|Colin Firth
|“Star Wars”
|“Star Trek”
|Sacha Baron Cohen
|Russell Brand
|Michael Cera playing teenagers
|Michael Cera as a twentysomething
|“Pirates of the Caribbean 4”
|“Tron Legacy”
Aren’t these lists ass backward?
This list is DEFINITELY backwards.
This is backwards…
The list is absolutely backwards.
This is the dumbest list that I have ever read. I’m not exaggerating. This was an absolute mess.
Totally backwards. Or Elwood is.
Where’s your editor? Hung over?
So ummm… Yes. The headings were, indeed, totally backwards. Fixed now. And I’ll bet it makes a lot more sense. – Daniel
