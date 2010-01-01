Movies 2010: What’s In and What’s Out

It’s never easy to spot the right trends in the entertainment world, but here at HitFix we take pride in delivering the sort of insights only insanely addictive pop culture personalities can provide. And if you’re reading this on New Year’s weekend we’ll take a guess you might fall into that category too. So, here are some takes that should satisfy your craving for an entertainment fix.

2009 saw its share of buddy comedies, vampires, bad Gerard Butler flicks and toy sequels, but 2010 will be a tad different. Some oldies will be making a comeback (in more ways than one) and some new stars and genres are on the horizon as well. Check out our list of what’s in and what’s out in movies for twenty-ten and share your own thoughts on what the new year in cinema will bring.