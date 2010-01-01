Movies 2010: What’s In and What’s Out

It’s never easy to spot the right trends in the entertainment world, but here at HitFix we take pride in delivering the sort of insights only insanely addictive pop culture personalities can provide.  And if you’re reading this on New Year’s weekend we’ll take a guess you might fall into that category too.  So, here are some takes that should satisfy your craving for an entertainment fix.

2009 saw its share of buddy comedies, vampires, bad Gerard Butler flicks and toy sequels, but 2010 will be a tad different.  Some oldies will be making a comeback (in more ways than one) and some new stars and genres are on the horizon as well. Check out our list of what’s in and what’s out in movies for twenty-ten and share your own thoughts on what the new year in cinema will bring.


What’s Out What’s In
   
Robert Pattinson  Taylor Lautner
   
Miramax Apparition
   
Tyler Perry Lee Daniels
   
Ashley Greene Anna Kendrick
   
“Single White Female” “The Roommate”
   
Video Game Movies 80s TV Show Movies
   
Bradley Cooper Zach Galifianakis
   
“Monsters Vs. Aliens” “Megamind”
   
Gerard Butler romantic comedies Paul Bettany action flicks
   
Robert Zemeckis James Cameron
   
steadi-cam action shots handheld action shots
   
Jared Hess The Duplass Brothers
   
CG animation Stop motion animation
   
Channing Tatum Alex Pettyfer
   
“Saw  3D” “A Nightmare on Elm Street”
   
Amy Adams Jennifer Lopez
   
cheap indies cheap genre flicks
   
Angelina Jolie going for Oscar Angelina Jolie kicking ass
   
Vampires Zombies
   
AFI Fest SXSW
   
Tom Hanks Denzel Washington
   
Large $8 sodas Overpriced Vitamin Water
   
Movie marketing on MySpace Any other social network
   
PostApocalyptic Blockbusters Period Fantasy Blockbusters
   
Jennifer Aniston Sandra Bullock
   
Weekend Box Office Opening Day Box Office
   
Hugh Grant Colin Firth
   
“Star Wars” “Star Trek”
   
Sacha Baron Cohen Russell Brand
   
Michael Cera playing teenagers Michael Cera as a twentysomething
   
“Pirates of the Caribbean 4” “Tron Legacy”
   

