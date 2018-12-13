Movies Made A Record-Setting Amount Of Money In 2018, Thanks To Marvel

Marvel

Movies have had a rough 2018, what with the hobbling of MoviePass, the outright death of FilmStruck, the apparent near-impossibility of finding someone to host the Oscars, and the cultural conversation shifting almost entirely to their closest adversary, television. But just when you think cinema is dead, you read a report on The Hollywood Reporter showing that movies are on track to make the most amount of annual income in the 123 years they’ve been alive.

The THR report says that combined ticket sales in 2018 are on track to total $12 billion. The number passed $11 billion this past Tuesday, which was the total for 2017 — a year that even included a brand new Star Wars episode. 2018 is right now 6% ahead of the previous record-holding year, 2016. And there’s still the holiday melée to look forward to, including the arrival of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Aquaman, Mary Poppins Returns, Bumblebee, Holmes & Watson, and more.