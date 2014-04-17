‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ star Mara Wilson won’t be in the sequel because she has standards

Today in “Mrs. Doubtfire 2” news (yes, you read that right, and no, you have not inadvertently traveled back to the year 1995), “Mrs. Doubtfire 1” star Mara Wilson wants nothing whatsoever to do with the belated sequel because…well, let's just say she's been quite verbose on the topic via her (shockingly delightful) official Twitter account. See, Twitter! Didn't even exist in 1995! Deep breaths…
And now, without further adieu, here are seven reason why we won't be seeing the adorable former '90s child star (who is now 26! <dies from shock>) showing up in the cash-grabby followup:
1. She's not into sequels.
I've been in some mediocre movies, but I've never been in a sequel. And I have no interest in being in one now.
– Mara Wilson (@MaraWritesStuff) April 17, 2014
2. Sequels are terrible, usually.
Sequels generally suck unless they were planned as part of a trilogy or series. I think Doubtfire ended where it needed to end.
– Mara Wilson (@MaraWritesStuff) April 17, 2014
3. She has standards, which are easy to have when you aren't being offered millions of dollars.
A) It wouldn't be that much, 2) I have some standards. MT @King_Walnut Why would you turn down a multi million dollar payday?
– Mara Wilson (@MaraWritesStuff) April 17, 2014
4. She's a grown-ass woman whose last movie was 2000's “Thomas and the Magic Railroad.”
They haven't asked me to be in it, and I think it would be weird if they did! I don't act much and am not a cute little kid anymore.
– Mara Wilson (@MaraWritesStuff) April 17, 2014
5. There would be no narrative integrity in a “Mrs. Doubtfire” sequel.
But I don't think a sequel makes sense plotwise, and I don't think there'd be a part for me even if I did still act and was interested.
– Mara Wilson (@MaraWritesStuff) April 17, 2014
6. She doesn't take orders from Twitter bullies.
Don't tell what I “need” to do unless you're my doctor.
– Mara Wilson (@MaraWritesStuff) April 17, 2014
7. They're just going to ask Emma Watson to play the part anyway.
Probably. MT @AjayCnyc But I also believe they wouldnt ask u anyway as they would want someone relevant to play the now grown-up.
– Mara Wilson (@MaraWritesStuff) April 17, 2014
Matthew “Joey Lawrence's Brother” Lawrence, on the other hand? Is totally on board.
Can a washed up has been really afford to turn down ANY job? lol
…You know that Mara Wilson doesn’t act anymore right? I mean she does some cameo appearances on things like Welcome to Night Vale or That Guy With the Glasses, but she mainly works as a writer nowadays.
washed up?
She stopped acting and has moved on with her life. Why don’t you stop being a judgmental prick Chango
Dear Chris Eggleston,
I had to stop reading at “without further adieu”. Do you seriously not know that the expression is “without further ado”?
Adieu is the French word for “goodbye” or “farewell”. Ado means “concern”, “commotion” or “fuss”.
Please hire a proofreader. Maybe read a book once in a while. Stop using expressions if you don’t understand the meaning.
its called being pretentious. hope I’m using that word right.
Using the proper phrase is pretentious now, huh?
SOUNDS LIKE SOUR GRAPE TO ME…….
Sounds like sour grapes because she wasn’t asked.
So, to you, “Mrs. Doubtfire 2” is the kind of project you go back to acting for?
She’s right though. Do we really need a Mrs Doubtfire 2?
See Ribin Williams in drag still pretending to be the nanny of all these grown up children, let alone would anyone even recognize or care who these child actors are?
It seems stupid to me, just like BeetleJuice 2, but people are idiots and will see anything that television and media tells them to.
She was fucking terrible in the original film, I see this as good news. Her only acting career was the director feeding her lines until they got the right take, I never remember a scene with her lasting more then five seconds. Not really acting, just waiting for the kid to be cute is all.
Dude, she was five. Your opinion is completely fucking useless so maybe instead try not being a fucking dick about children.
It doesn’t matter that she was so young. Many child stars give great performances in their youth. So in my opinion she should be held in the same regard as those other actors. In my opinion her role was ordinary, and typical from a child actor. So her not having a part in this new film, doesn’t really matter. You can simply cast any other female in there mid to late twenties to pull off the role of his youngest daughter. The reason for that being that she was such a forgettable part of the film.
Mara I just want to say you were an amazing child star who gave my daughter a great movie to watch…a lot! lol Thanks for sharing your childhood with the world! I hope you have an amazing life with much happiness and blessings!
More like, she doesn’t want to do it because she’s afraid she’d suck and get more twitter bullying. If they actually offered, she’d change her tune immediately. What kind of person turns it down before reading the script, anyway?