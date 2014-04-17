‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ star Mara Wilson won’t be in the sequel because she has standards

Today in “Mrs. Doubtfire 2” news (yes, you read that right, and no, you have not inadvertently traveled back to the year 1995), “Mrs. Doubtfire 1” star Mara Wilson wants nothing whatsoever to do with the belated sequel because…well, let's just say she's been quite verbose on the topic via her (shockingly delightful) official Twitter account. See, Twitter! Didn't even exist in 1995! Deep breaths…

And now, without further adieu, here are seven reason why we won't be seeing the adorable former '90s child star (who is now 26! <dies from shock>) showing up in the cash-grabby followup:

1. She's not into sequels.

I've been in some mediocre movies, but I've never been in a sequel. And I have no interest in being in one now. – Mara Wilson (@MaraWritesStuff) April 17, 2014

2. Sequels are terrible, usually.

Sequels generally suck unless they were planned as part of a trilogy or series. I think Doubtfire ended where it needed to end. – Mara Wilson (@MaraWritesStuff) April 17, 2014

3. She has standards, which are easy to have when you aren't being offered millions of dollars.

A) It wouldn't be that much, 2) I have some standards. MT @King_Walnut Why would you turn down a multi million dollar payday? – Mara Wilson (@MaraWritesStuff) April 17, 2014

4. She's a grown-ass woman whose last movie was 2000's “Thomas and the Magic Railroad.”

They haven't asked me to be in it, and I think it would be weird if they did! I don't act much and am not a cute little kid anymore. – Mara Wilson (@MaraWritesStuff) April 17, 2014

5. There would be no narrative integrity in a “Mrs. Doubtfire” sequel.

But I don't think a sequel makes sense plotwise, and I don't think there'd be a part for me even if I did still act and was interested. – Mara Wilson (@MaraWritesStuff) April 17, 2014

6. She doesn't take orders from Twitter bullies.

Don't tell what I “need” to do unless you're my doctor. – Mara Wilson (@MaraWritesStuff) April 17, 2014

7. They're just going to ask Emma Watson to play the part anyway.

Probably. MT @AjayCnyc But I also believe they wouldnt ask u anyway as they would want someone relevant to play the now grown-up. – Mara Wilson (@MaraWritesStuff) April 17, 2014

Matthew “Joey Lawrence's Brother” Lawrence, on the other hand? Is totally on board.

