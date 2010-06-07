MTV apologies for profanity laced MTV Movie Awards

After what was reported to be over 100 curse words during Sunday’s 2010 MTV Movie Awards, the cable network has issued a statement apologizing for the foul language that wasn’t bleeped out during the production.
“The MTV Movie Awards is a live televised event known for irreverent comedy and a party atmosphere where our guests speak more freely than they otherwise might. While we aired the live broadcast with a delay, we were unable to mute every word that some might find objectionable. All of these words will be muted in subsequent airings.
We sincerely apologize to those in our audience who were offended by any objectionable words that might have slipped by for the live airing.”
It’s unclear what prompted presenters and winners to increasingly swear during their appearances on the live broadcast, but it’s possible the integrated ads for Orbit gum may have had something to do with it. In one spot, Anna Kendrick appeared to be on a fake film set where she swore numerous times while promoting her upcoming movie “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” The ad ended with a blonde actress from other Orbit commercials reminding users to clean that “dirty mouth” with their product.
The show also featured short, pre-recorded segments with host Aziz Ansari and guest stars such as Tom Cruise (as his “Tropic Thunder” character Les Grossman), among others, with bleeped out inappropriate language. It all ended with Peter Facinelli of best movie winner “New Moon” mocking the night with an acceptance speech filled with so many swear words the show’s control room couldn’t bleep them all out. It turns out that East Coast feed was broadcast all over the world including Australia where it aired at 4 PM in the afternoon, prime time for MTV’s teenage girl audience. Subsequent airings of the program, including the West Coast feed, removed any unintended swear words.
F**ck MTV….oops, I apologise for cursing. But seriously, f**ck ’em….damn, I apologise again…
FCC has no jurisdiction over cable.
FCC can’t do shit. have fun with that
You are correct, our bad. Fixed.
Hey, think that this was a stunt and that MTV is positively giddy over any extra attention this gets them? Nah, that can’t be it. I’m sure they’re genuinely sorry.
Just saw the repeat of the opening with Grossman character. It was not bleeped. You could still hear it and understand everything. Pretty much took away from the show. No class at all. Discredits the award.
big who cares! The show should have been uncensored to begin with, these people who were “offended” if they even exist can go f#@k themselves.
Fuck all people who are offended. Seriously. FUCK YOU, YOU PIECES OF SHIT.
Wow! For a second there I was so dazzled by your incisive wit and extensive vocabulary that I thought you actually did graduate from high school.
I mean, what the hell? Apologize to whom? Is there always somebody offended over anything? We live in a world that’s rotting into Sh!t and nobody cares about. So what if somebody curses on TV?
People that are offended are fucking way to uptight. Why does the word FUCK offend you? Because you’re an asshole? Probably.
Well to be honest I found the constant swearing at the MTV awards extremely unprofessional, not offensive, just mindless. Coming from a guy who enjoys watching mindless comedies. It was just annoying more then it was funny. Like damn, you really couldn’t think of anything funnier then saying fuck more times then used in Scarface? MTV lost credibility to me a while ago when they made crappy shows, this lowered the bar
The closer we get to the end times, the more we are gonna see the unclean, hear the unclean and touch the unclean, people get ready.
Those who feel offended over words should apologize to the whole MTV audience! Every bleep was hugely offensive to the artists and to all of us true fans who were trying to enjoy the show. Please, MTV, broadcast or post an uncensored version of your shows so that true fans can wait for that version and not have to waste time watching the ones that are censored for our “protection”. And I said all that without using one “offensive” word, which was horrible for me to have to experience.