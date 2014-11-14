MTV ‘Challenge’ star Diem Brown dies of cancer at 32

11.14.14 4 years ago

MTV “Challenge” star Diem Brown dies of cancer at 32
The MTV reality star was diagnosed with cancer for a third time this summer. She fought until the end, tweeting on Tuesday: “I NEED PRAyErs and advice my doctors are seemingly giving up but I won't & can't rollover.”

Al Roker completes his 34-hour “Rokerthon,” setting a Guinness World Record
The “Today” weatherman set the record for the longest uninterrupted live weather report. Afterwards, Roker celebrated with a recliner and massage.

Lee Pace is coming to “The Mindy Project”
The “Pushing Daisies” will play a San Francisco tech millionaire who took Mindy”s virginity in college.

“It”s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” teases the new season
When the FXX series returns in January, Frank will have a healing pool.

Jon Hamm photobombs his “Mad Men” ex-wife and daughter
Check him out with January Jones and Kiernan Shipka at AMC”s Holiday Party.

Nick Offerman creates Handcrafted Wood Emojis for “Conan”
“I think we should we get back to a more old-fashioned, more personal, more American way of communication,” he says.

