MTV confirms the return of ‘Beavis & Butt-head’

MTV used its upfront presentation on Wednesday (Feb. 2) to confirm a rumor circulating since last summer: Beavis and Butt-head are returning to the small screen.
When are Mike Judge’s metal-loving miscreants returning and in what form? It’s unclear. The network didn’t go into that much detail, though it’s expected the could be back this summer.
“Beavis & Butt-head” began its life as part of MTV’s “Liquid Television” block and then ran as a stand-alone series from 1993 until the fittingly (but apparently falsely) titled finale “Beavis and Butt-head Are Dead” in 1997. The characters were featured in a hit 1996 film and helped launch the successful spinoff “Daria” in 1997.
The characters were most recently seen in a cameo in “Jackass 3D.”
In other, much less interesting, upfronts news, MTV announced that its humor-and-basketball-free reboot of “Teen Wolf” will finally premiere on June 5.

