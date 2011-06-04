MTV heads back to ‘Jersey Shore’ for season four

You can finally stop holding your breath in anticipation: MTV has announced the Season 4 premiere date for “Jersey Shore,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Snooki, The Situation, DJ Pauly D and the rest of the gang will return for more GTL-related shenanigans Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The cast is currently filming the fourth season in Florence, Italy, adding a little bit of class to the series. Don’t worry — it’ll just be a little bit.

MTV also revealed that production on the fifth season will start later this month back in good ol’ Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

An hourlong behind-the-scenes special, detailing the origins and history of the show, will air Thursday, July 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Looks like it’ll be another “Jersey Shore” summer.

You’ll get plenty more “Shore” info this weekend when you watch the MTV Movie Awards and the premiere of the cable network’s new show “Teen Wolf.”



Watch the “Teen Wolf” trailer here.



Read Alan Sepinwall’s “Teen Wolf” review here.