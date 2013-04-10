2013 MTV Movie Awards predictions: ‘The Avengers,’ Channing Tatum and more

Yep, we’re still talking about the MTV Movie Awards this week. Speaking of which, if you missed our look at some fun facts about the annual ceremony, go give ’em a look!
This year the big nominees are “The Avengers,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Django Unchained,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Ted,” which, on the whole, is an obvious step up from recent years. Will “The Avengers” walk out of there a winner on Sunday? Or will nominations leaders “Django Unchained” and “Ted” have something to say about that?
Check out our predictions for what to expect below, and feel free to offer up your own in the comments section. And remember, you can vote on these yourself at MTV if you so choose.
The 22nd annual MTV Movie Awards will air live, Sunday, April 14 at 9pm ET.
The Hulk catching one person out of the air? That’s it? Snow White killed a queen, saved her people and her land. You showing your testosterone side because you sound stupid.
For the record, the Twilight fans are protesting and are not voting. They don’t even want Kristen to win. They’re not watching the MTV Awards either. Rob Pattinson can be there and they’re still not watching. MTV dissed Twilight. So get a grip and get into the know.
Kristen’s Snow White is barely beating Bilbo Baggins right now. And if the Twilight fans have their way, she won’t win it. And you need to get a grip, this isn’t the Oscars. So the movies nominated are boring for the MTV Awards.
Note the droppage in ratings without a Twilight nomination. This year will be just as bad.
Cool story, bro. Delusional as always.
Dude, don’t slag the Hulk…
“MTV dissed Twilight.”
So they’ve been dissing Twilight all along then? Name off the last four MTV Best Movie winners, if you please.
Your argument is invalid.
Just for fun (well, depending on your definition of fun), here’s how I’d vote:
Movie of the Year: Silver Linings Playbook
Best Male Performance: Channing Tatum, Magic Mike
Best Female Performance: Jennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings Playbook
Breakthrough Performance: Ezra Miller, The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Best Onscreen Duo: Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings Playbook
Best Scared-as-Shit Performance: Er, nobody?
Best Shirtless Performance: Channing Tatum, Magic Mike (Duh – it’s the best performance AND the most shirtless)
Best Kiss: Emma Watson and Logan Lerman, The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Best Fight: Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah, Joyful Noise
Best Villain: Javier Bardem, Skyfall
Best Musical Moment: Pitch Perfect (Assuming it’s for the ‘No Diggity’ number. And Pitch Perfect was the best musical of 2012, so…)
Best WTF Moment: Pitch Perfect (Because I don’t care, and I like the movie more than the others. Oscar voter logic!)
Best Hero: Bilbo Baggins, even if I hate the movie.
Word up on “No Diggity.”
My hope is that TDKR comes out victorious this year. The film has been bullied vigorously by overly sensitive internet trolls and a number of online film journalists and rejected by the Academy, not to mention being put unfairly at the center of a ghastly and horrific shooting that cost lives. Yea, the film isn’t perfect. I’m expecting the obsessive hate comments regarding the plot holes and other silly faults. But the more people hate on it, the more I want to publicly champion it. It was my favorite film of last year (alongside DJANGO and LINCOLN), and I hope it gets it’s due.
Aurora was unfortunate for TDKR, no question about it.
But I wouldn’t act as if some brainless cabal was on the “nay” side of the fence with that film. It was thoughtfully disassembled because it was a pretty tone deaf step down from the other entries and it jumped the shark a bit.
That said it also has a top notch critics rating for the most part and an obviously healthy box office take. It did just fine.
I’m not going to lie, the film had it’s issues. It’s not perfect. That doesn’t mean so many (Hitfix, Cinema Blend, Collider, etc.) have to vigorously discredit it. So many people walked into it with the wrong attitude and overly judgmental mentality, thinking that it was going to top TDK. Now I don’t fully blame them, considering how strong TDK was, but I just feel fortunate that I didn’t walk into the theater with the same issue. Years from now, when people (hopefully) cool down and chill out, there will be a new appreciation for this film.
Speaking of the “brainless cabal”, if you could only see as many of the comments as I have from faceless, nameless people actively hating this film…seriously, the online hate is on par with PROMETHEUS.
Disagree with Kris. Whilst, it wasn’t TDK, it was sill excellent. I’d rank it 2nd in the series. Just as many people who felt disappointed praised the film. Time, the LA Times, The Denver Post, NY Post, Newsweek, Rollingstone, Richard Roeper, Mark Kermode, The Daily Telagraph, The Daily Beast, Rene Rodriguez, The Hollywood Reporter, and The AFI all named it one of the year’s best. None of these being fanboy outlets.
In addition to Auoura and ridiculous expectations, factor in the concluding chapter bit. Every conclusion has been picked apart adnosium by fans whether it be television (Rome, the Sopranos, Homicide, St. Elsewhere, Lost, The Wire,etc), literature (Dennis Lehane’s Kenzie Genero books, or Henning Mankell’s Wallander), and film.
The online community has also taken Nolan to task for secrecy. He didn’t appreciate all of those photos in Pittsburgh going online. Note how he never grants interviews with the online blogs and didn’t allow any of them to the film’s press junket. In time appreciation for the film will grow more.
HitFix did not “vigorously discredit it.” Unless your definition of vigorously discrediting is refusing to rush to worship. Point me to such a thing. Drew was VERY high on it:
[www.hitfix.com]
I don’t even think I wrote much at all about it vis a vis opinion. The podcast was about it.
In fact, I went out of my way to finish on a positive note with this piece:
[www.hitfix.com]
So, you know…please.
“So many people walked into it with the wrong attitude and overly judgmental mentality…”
Says who? Virtually everyone went into it expecting it to be fantastic BECAUSE of “The Dark Knight,” so that’s weak sauce. Maybe that’s part of the problem, though. Inflated expectations.
And in closing: Avoid comments. I wouldn’t take breathless shots from the mouth-breathers to heart, nor would I lump them in with those from thoughtful critics and commentators.
Everyone is free to love this movie and shouldn’t get so bent out of shape that there are those of us who simply think it whiffed. It doesn’t mean there aren’t elements we liked.
You’re absolutely right about Drew’s review; he did give it a very positive review at the time (His review didn’t exactly mirror a high spot on his best of the year list, leading me to wonder if his opinion changed, but in the end I suppose it really shouldn’t matter).
And inflated expectations were technically what I attempted to refer to when I said that; guess I worded it incorrectly. I apologize. It just amazed me how so many people would go off their rails bashing TDKR because of expectations.
I totally agree with you about comments; if you want your day to NOT be ruined about a specific subject, the comment area should be completely off-limits. Sucks that people have to be so cruel, since I love to hear constructive opinions about what people think on movies, music, etc.
What is maddening is how some journalists who dislike TDKR feel so compelled to take a breaking story pertaining to it and use their article as a soapbox to constantly bash the film. This is done often at Collider and Cinema Blend (to name a few; I don’t see a lot of this at Hitfix, which is one of the many reasons why I love this site and keep coming back), and it makes for an extremely unpleasant article, when all we want to do is read breaking news about a movie and not be constantly bombarded by the writer’s opinion about how the movie sucks for the tenth time.
In closing, I just hope that in time, Nolan’s final entry in one of the greatest film trilogies ever committed to screen gets its due. And as a side note, I’m thrilled to see MTV finally getting back to celebrating REAL movies.
“if you could only see as many of the comments as I have from faceless, nameless people actively hating this film”
You yourself acknowledge that they’re nameless and faceless, so why on earth do you bother with them — much less get bothered by them?
Oh, I’m not bothered or influenced by them personally at all, just by the idea that others may possibly be influenced by their negativity. It’s silly to think people believe what these trolls say, but unfortunately it does happen, and no one can really control it. That’s the way of the world we live in. But it doesn’t make it any less bothersome. Haterade seems to rub off on people as much (if not more so) than positivity these days.
This comments section discussion about comments section discussions was rocky at times but left me with an overall good feeling in the end. I predict that it will win the award for Best Comments Section Discussion About Comments Section Discussions.