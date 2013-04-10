2013 MTV Movie Awards predictions: ‘The Avengers,’ Channing Tatum and more

#Channing Tatum
04.11.13 5 years ago 18 Comments

Yep, we’re still talking about the MTV Movie Awards this week. Speaking of which, if you missed our look at some fun facts about the annual ceremony, go give ’em a look!

This year the big nominees are “The Avengers,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Django Unchained,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Ted,” which, on the whole, is an obvious step up from recent years. Will “The Avengers” walk out of there a winner on Sunday? Or will nominations leaders “Django Unchained” and “Ted” have something to say about that?

Check out our predictions for what to expect below, and feel free to offer up your own in the comments section. And remember, you can vote on these yourself at MTV if you so choose.

The 22nd annual MTV Movie Awards will air live, Sunday, April 14 at 9pm ET.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Channing Tatum
TAGSCHANNING TATUMIn ContentionMTV MOVIE AWARDSTHE AVENGERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP