Watch: Rebel Wilson and the ‘Pitch Perfect’ cast open the MTV Movie Awards

04.14.13 5 years ago

Rebel Wilson returned to her singing role in “Pitch Perfect” for the opening stage number at the MTV Movie Awards. That role, however, never involved nunchucks, insofar as we know. This time, it did. 

Wilson joined her castmates like Skylar Astin and Ester Dean for the musical number, which combined tracks like Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” Miley Cyrus “The Climb” and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Thrift Shop.” Wilson took on the Miley tune alone, and it went on for, like, two minutes. It was awful. And it was also kinda great.

What also may ring a bell from the movie (SPOILER ALERT), Wilson gets a little strippy, busting out of her bright pink sweat suit into a saucy leather number.

Missing from the festivities, “Pitch Perfect” co-star Anna Kendrick sent her regards.

