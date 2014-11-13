MTV plans your 2015 by scheduling dates for VMAs and Movie Awards

MTV is helping you plan your 2015, by announcing the dates of their two biggest live events.

The MTV Movie Awards will air live on Sunday, April 12, with the MTV Video Music Awards following a few months later, on Sunday, August 30.

MTV announced the dates on their site earlier today.

The big winner at the 2014 Movie Awards was “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” which picked up trophies for Best Movie, Female Performance (Jennifer Lawrence) and Male Performance (Josh Hutcherson). Zac Efron won Best Shirtless Performance (obviously).

The 2014 MTV Music Video Awards handed out big wins to Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Lorde, Ariana Grande and Iggy Azalea, and more. Taylor Swift and Beyonce both delivered stirring performances.