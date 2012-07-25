MTV renews ‘Awkward’ for a super-sized third season

For the second time this month, MTV has handed out an extended third season order to one of its new scripted successes, with “Awkward” as the latest beneficiary of the network’s new largesse.

MTV announced on Wednesday (July 25) that “Awkward” has been renewed for a 20-episode third season. That’s a bump up from the 12 episode first and second seasons for the half-hour comedy, though MTV’s assertion that the order is “nearly double the number of its first and second seasons” is needlessly mathematically imprecise.

“Lauren Iungerich’s creative vision, coupled with this extraordinarily talented cast, make ‘Awkward’ the perfect series for MTV,” states David Janollari, Head of MTV Programming. “Critics and our audience alike have fallen in love with ‘Awkward,’ and we’re thrilled to bring this terrific series back for a third, supersized season.”

In its second season, “Awkward” has been drawing 1.8 million total viewers per week, ranking as the top show in its time period among teens and women 12-34. MTV also boasts that “The series has also seen its social footprint more than quadruple in size since the end of its first season.”

It was nearly two weeks ago at San Diego’s Comic-Con that MTV picked up a third season of “Teen Wolf,” with a whopping 24 episodes.

Up next for MTV on the scripted front is the Monday, August 20 premiere for “The Inbetweeners.”