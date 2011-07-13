MTV renews ‘Teen Wolf’ for a second season

Get ready for more rooftop surfing, basketball dunking and amateur high school theater hijinks, because MTV has renewed “Teen Wolf.”

What was that?

Wrong “Teen Wolf”?

Sorry. Get ready for more lacrosse, yearning teen romance and brooding, because MTV has renewed “Teen Wolf.”

The cable network announced on Wednesday (July 13) that “Teen Wolf” will be back for a 12-episode second season starting in 2012.

Since premiering earlier this spring, “Teen Wolf” has averaged nearly 1.7 million total viewers per episode. MTV is particularly pleased of its 1.5 rating among viewers 12-34, which makes it MTV’s highest-rated new series of 2010 and 2011.

“We”re incredibly proud of this show. Executive producer Jeff Davis has brought an exciting, cinematic story to life with a breakout young cast who our audience has wildly embraced,” states David Janollari, Head of MTV Programming. “Picking up ‘Teen Wolf’ for a second season marks another step towards the further diversification of our schedule, with this big, bold, entertaining scripted series.”

“Teen Wolf” stars Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Dylan O’Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden and Colton Haynes.

If you’re down at San Diego’s Comic-Con next weekend, the stars of “Teen Wolf” will be out in full force for the show’s first panel on Saturday, July 23 at 5:30 p.m. in Room 24ABC.