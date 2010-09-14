MTV Video Music Ratings soar a staggering 33% bolstered by Eminem, Lady GaGa and Kanye West

Proving it really doesn’t matter how horrible the host is, Sunday”s MTV Video Music Awards drew this ceremony”s highest ratings since 2002.

Roughly 11.4 million viewers watched at least a portion of the 2-hour show, which was hosted by Chelsea Handler and featured performances by Eminem, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Kanye West and others. That makes the 2010 VMAs the third most-watched program in MTV”s 30-year history, according to MTV. Even though Lady GaGa didn’t perform, she was the evening’s big winner and received prominent stage time.

Handler’s hosting duties have been widely panned by the media, including us here and here.

The ratings were up a staggering 33% in the key 12-34 demo. This is the fourth year the VMA ratings have surpassed the previous year.

Immediately reaping benefits were Florence + the Machine, whose performance of “Dog Days are Over” was a highlight of the show and many people”s first exposure to this British outfit led by Florence Welch. By Monday morning, the band’s album “Lungs” had jumped to No. 2 on iTunes and digital download sales were up 275%.