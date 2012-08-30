MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore’ is coming to an end

The party’s over.

No more Snooki. No more The Situation. No more “Jersey Shore.”

That’s the word coming from MTV today as the cable network has announced that the upcoming sixth season of the hit reality series will be its last.

It marks the end of the highest rated series in MTV history.

But don’t worry, “Shore” fans — MTV is giving you plenty of chances to say goodbye to your favorite muscle

heads and meatballs, with Thursday, September 6 serving as unofficial “Jersey Shore” day at the network.

First, at 11 a.m. ET/PT, they’ll air a 7-hour marathon of the series. The brand new one-hour retrospective “Gym, Tan, Look Back” (no joke) follows at 6 p.m. ET/PT.

The special will include interviews with J-Woww, Pauly D, Snooki, The Situation and the rest, plus an exclusive look at the final season.

Following “Gym,” the “Shore” gang will be heavily featured on the red carpet at the Video Music Awards pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The Awards ill then air live at 8 pm. ET/PT.

Additionally, each of the new season’s episodes will be followed by bonus programming looking back at particular episodes, fan-favorite moments and more.

The final season of “Jersey Shore” premieres October 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

How do you feel about “Jersey Shore” coming to an end?

