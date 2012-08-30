MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore’ is coming to an end

#MTV
08.30.12 6 years ago 5 Comments

The party’s over.

No more Snooki. No more The Situation. No more “Jersey Shore.”

That’s the word coming from MTV today as the cable network has announced that the upcoming sixth season of the hit reality series will be its last.

It marks the end of the highest rated series in MTV history. 

But don’t worry, “Shore” fans — MTV is giving you plenty of chances to say goodbye to your favorite muscle
heads and meatballs, with Thursday, September 6 serving as unofficial “Jersey Shore” day at the network.

First, at 11 a.m. ET/PT, they’ll air a 7-hour marathon of the series. The brand new one-hour retrospective “Gym, Tan, Look Back” (no joke) follows at 6 p.m. ET/PT.

The special will include interviews with J-Woww, Pauly D, Snooki, The Situation and the rest, plus an exclusive look at the final season.

Following “Gym,” the “Shore” gang will be heavily featured on the red carpet at the Video Music Awards pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The Awards ill then air live at 8 pm. ET/PT.

Additionally, each of the new season’s episodes will be followed by bonus programming looking back at particular episodes, fan-favorite moments and more. 

The final season of “Jersey Shore” premieres October 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

How do you feel about “Jersey Shore” coming to an end?

Around The Web

TOPICS#MTV
TAGSJ-WOWWJERSEY SHOREMTVPAULY DSNOOKITHE SITUATION

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP