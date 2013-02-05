Mumford & Sons announce 2013 ‘Gentlemen of the Road’ stopover shows

Mumford & Sons are planning to hit the roared in North America and the U.K. this summer, and they’re bringing some of their famous friends with them.

The band has announced the details of their 2013 edition of the “Gentlemen of the Road” Stopovers tour, which is essentially a traveling festival.

The outdoor events will take place in “carefully selected and unique” locations across the U.S. and Canada, with one U.K. stop thrown in for good measure. This year’s stops include Simcoe, Ontario; Troy, OH; Guthrie, OK; and St. Augustine, FL.

The dates will feature such acclaimed acts as Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, The Alabama Shakes, fun., The Vaccines, Vampire Weekend and more to be announced.

The 2012 edition of GOTR hit the United States, the U.K., and Australia.