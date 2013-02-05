Mumford & Sons announce 2013 ‘Gentlemen of the Road’ stopover shows

Mumford & Sons are planning to hit the roared in North America and the U.K. this summer, and they’re bringing some of their famous friends with them.
The band has announced the details of their 2013 edition of the “Gentlemen of the Road” Stopovers tour, which is essentially a traveling festival.
The outdoor events will take place in “carefully selected and unique” locations across the U.S. and Canada, with one U.K. stop thrown in for good measure. This year’s stops include Simcoe, Ontario; Troy, OH; Guthrie, OK; and St. Augustine, FL.
The dates will feature such acclaimed acts as Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, The Alabama Shakes, fun., The Vaccines, Vampire Weekend and more to be announced.
The 2012 edition of GOTR hit the United States, the U.K., and Australia.
About this year’s upcoming Stopover tour, Mumford & Sons said: “The Gentlemen of the Road Stopovers are all about live music. We get to put them on in towns not normally frequented by touring bands in busses or splitter vans. We deliberately look for towns that have something unique, or some vibe of which they are proud, explore them and enjoy what they have to offer.”
Here are the dates and line-ups for the tour:
Lewes, UK
July 19th – Vampire Weekend
July 20th – Mumford & Sons
With following guests to join over the weekend: The Vaccines, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, Mystery Jets, Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit, Very Best Sound System plus more to be announced
Simcoe, Ontario
Aug 23rd – Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
Aug 24th – Mumford & Sons
With following guests to join over the weekend: Old Crow Medicine Show, The Vaccines, Hey Rosetta!, Dan Mangan, Willy Mason, Bear’s Den plus more to be announced
Troy, OH
Aug 30th – Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
Aug 31st – Mumford & Sons
With following guests to join over the weekend: Old Crow Medicine Show, The Vaccines, Half Moon Run, Those Darlins, Willy Mason, Bear’s Den plus more to be announced
Guthrie, OK
Sept 6th – Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
Sept 7th – Mumford & Sons
With following guests to join over the weekend: Alabama Shakes, The Vaccines, Half Moon Run, Those Darlins, Willy Mason, Bear’s Den plus more to be announced
St. Augustine, FL
Sept 13th – Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
Sept 14th – Mumford & Sons
With following guests to join over the weekend: fun., The Vaccines, Half Moon Run, Those Darlins, Willy Mason, Bear’s Den plus more to be announced
Join The Discussion: Log In With