Mumford & Sons beat Macklemore & Ryan Lewis at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Mumford & Sons” “Babel” continues its domination on the Billboard 200 album sales chart, as the Glassnote album moved 96,000 copies. That”s a third straight week at the penthouse, and despite a 43% sales decrease over the previous week, it”s enough to keep Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” hip-hop album “The Heist” out of the top spot.

The duo”s sophomore set sold 78,000, with support from the group”s strong online presence: their YouTube channel has 47,000 subscribers and their SoundCloud has more than a million spins to it.

KISS comes in at No. 3 with new “Monster,” with 56,000; it”s nearly their best charting set ever, as their 2009 album “Sonic Boom” made it to No. 2.

Machine Gun Kelly, aka MGK, lays up his “Lace UP” at No. 4 in its first week, with 1,000.

Coheed and Cambria”s “Afterman: Ascension” enters at No. 5 with 49,000. The rock act”s last studio album “Year of the Black Rainbow” also debuted and peaked at No. 5, in 2010.

All Time Low”s new “Don”t Panic” debuts right behind at No. 6 with 48,000. And wouldn”t you know: their previous “Dirty Work” made it to No. 6, too, in 2011.

Barbra Streisand”s rarities collection “Release Me,” which features cuts from her whole spanning career, bows at No. 7 with 44,000, extending her run as having the most top 10 albums from a woman (32, to be exact) in chart history. Only Frank Sinatra (33) and Rolling Stones (36) have had more albums in the top 10.

Pink”s “The Truth About Love” falls No. 4 to No. 8 (36,000, -30%).

Ellie Goulding”s sophomore set “Halcyon” starts at No. 9 with 34,000; her first “Lights” only peaked at No. 21 back in 2010.

Muse”s “The 2nd Law” dips No. 2 to No. 10 (31,000, -70%).

Album sales are down 5% compared to last week and down 3% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 4%.