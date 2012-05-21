Mumford & Sons, Birdy, Julie Fowlis contribute to Pixar’s ‘Brave’ soundtrack

Mumford & Sons, English songwriter Birdy and acclaimed Gaelic singer Julie are among the contributors to the original soundtrack and score to the Pixar film “Brave,” out on June 22.

The Mumfords have been busy completing their second effort to follow-up “Sigh No More,” but took time out to complete a track with Birdy, combining for the new song “Learn Me Right.” That track will play during the film’s epilogue. Birdy was also featured on the closing track to the original soundtrack to “The Hunger Games,” released earlier this year.

Fowlis helped out on two songs, “Touch the Sky” and “Into the Open Air.” They act as thematic tracks for the flick’s heroine, Merida.

The score was completed by Oscar nominated composer and Scottish-born Patrick Doyle, and features some pieces for the film’s voice actors like Billy Connelly and Emma Thompson.

The soundtrack for “Brave” will be out earlier in the week the film’s out, on June 19.

1. “Touch the Sky” Performed by Julie Fowlis

2. “Into the Open Air” Performed by Julie Fowlis

3. “Learn Me Right” Performed by Birdy [with Mumford & Sons]

4. “Fate and Destiny” Score

5. “The Games” Score

6. “I Am Merida” Score

7. “Remember to Smile” Score

8. “Merida Rides Away” Score

9. “The Witch”s Cottage” Score

10. “Song of Mor”du” Performed by Billy Connolly and Cast

11. “Through the Castle” Score

12. “Legends Are Lessons” Score

13. “Show Us the Way” Score

14. “Mum Goes Wild” Score

15. “In Her Heart” Score

16. “Noble Maiden Fair” (A Mhaighdean Bhan Uasal) Performed by Emma Thompson and Peigi Barker

17. “Not Now!” Score

18. “Get the Key” Score

19. “We”ve Both Changed” Score

20. “Merida”s Home” Score

