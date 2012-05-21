Mumford & Sons, Birdy, Julie Fowlis contribute to Pixar’s ‘Brave’ soundtrack

Mumford & Sons, English songwriter Birdy and acclaimed Gaelic singer Julie are among the contributors to the original soundtrack and score to the Pixar film “Brave,” out on June 22.
The Mumfords have been busy completing their second effort to follow-up “Sigh No More,” but took time out to complete a track with Birdy, combining for the new song “Learn Me Right.” That track will play during the film’s epilogue. Birdy was also featured on the closing track to the original soundtrack to “The Hunger Games,” released earlier this year.
Fowlis helped out on two songs, “Touch the Sky” and “Into the Open Air.” They act as thematic tracks for the flick’s heroine, Merida.
The score was completed by Oscar nominated composer and Scottish-born Patrick Doyle, and features some pieces for the film’s voice actors like Billy Connelly and Emma Thompson.
The soundtrack for “Brave” will be out earlier in the week the film’s out, on June 19.
1. “Touch the Sky” Performed by Julie Fowlis
2. “Into the Open Air” Performed by Julie Fowlis
3. “Learn Me Right” Performed by Birdy [with Mumford & Sons]
4. “Fate and Destiny” Score
5. “The Games” Score
6. “I Am Merida” Score
7. “Remember to Smile” Score
8. “Merida Rides Away” Score
9. “The Witch”s Cottage” Score
10. “Song of Mor”du” Performed by Billy Connolly and Cast
11. “Through the Castle” Score
12. “Legends Are Lessons” Score
13. “Show Us the Way” Score
14. “Mum Goes Wild” Score
15. “In Her Heart” Score
16. “Noble Maiden Fair” (A Mhaighdean Bhan Uasal) Performed by Emma Thompson and Peigi Barker
17. “Not Now!” Score
18. “Get the Key” Score
19. “We”ve Both Changed” Score
20. “Merida”s Home” Score
