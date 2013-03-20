Reports: Mumford & Sons, NIN, Vampire Weekend to headline Lollapalooza 2013

Lollapalooza”s 2013 headliners wll be Mumford & Sons, Phoenix, Vampire Weekend and the Killers, according to the Chicago Tribunes Greg Kot.

Kot, who has covered the Chicago festival for years, says he confirmed the headliners, but does not cite his sources. He also writes that the National and the Postal Service will also be on the Grant Park bill for the Aug. 2-4 festival.

Meanwhile, Billboard has reported that Nine Inch Nails is confirmed for the fest.

As far as when the line-up will be officially announced, promoter C3 Presents says it will happen next month.