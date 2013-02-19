Mumford & Sons, Paul McCartney, Bjork and Tom Petty headlining 2013 Bonnaroo

Paul McCartney, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Mumford & Sons, Bjork and R. Kelly are headlining the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this year, marking a lineup that has hedged a little bit away from the fest’s jam-oriented roots.

Organizers announced the complete lineup today during an hour-long press conference by “Weird Al” Yankovic, who’s also headed to Manchester, Tenn. for the four-day event, which runs June 13-16.

Other big names to join the bill are The National, the reunited Wu-Tang Clan, David Byrne and St. Vincent, Immaculate Noise favorite Kendrick Lamar, Grizzly Bear, Animal Collective, Of Monsters and Men, Nas, ZZ Top, Cat Power, Jim James from My Morning Jacket and more.

Early bird tickets already sold out, but general onsale begins on Saturday (Feb. 23) at noon EST. Like years previous, only 4-day tickets can be bought, no single-days.

It’s good seeing names like McCartney and Petty on festival bills like these: normally, we’d see such veteran artists only do headlining tours or one-offs. It looks like Bonnaroo is interested in full catalog artists instead of long-termers who merely have a new album to promote. McCartney puts on a damn fine show, with more than three hours of legwork ahead of him with each date, so I’m curious how long his slot will be at the festival. Not bad for a septuagenarian.

And I love seeing at least one female top-lining here: Bjork’s beautiful live shows deserve superstar status, no matter how challenging her latest material is. David Byrne and St. Vincent’s collaboration also amps a female closer to the marquee, and with a full brass band backing, it should be a big-stage worthy concert performance.

Speaking of brass bands, Jim James is heading up the “superjam” this year, combining with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, John Oates of Hall & Oates and Zigaboo Modeliste of the Meters. Ed Helms (yes, that Ed Helms) and his Bluegrass Situation is also lining up a superjam.

Mumford & Sons are actually returning Bonnaroo alum, this time with a massive Grammy under their collective belt. Other folkie Grammy favorites like the Lumineers, radio-embraced Of Monsters And Men, critical darlings Grizzly Bear and on-and-off-again stage lover Cat Power also made the list.

Daniel Tosh is the comedian that made it highest on to the lineup, and according to his video message below, he’s probably relieved the Postal Service isn’t playing. Other comedy offerings include “Weird Al” and Mike Birbiglia, with more comics to be added.

Wu-Tang is already headed to Coachella, but Wilco’s announced festival stops have been few: perhaps they were waiting to clear up their own Solid Sound sked.

Pretty Lights is the highest-billing electronica act, which is weird but OK, and since fans can’t see R. Kelly on a boat, at least now they can see him in a field.

Blink: did you miss the inclusion of Billy Idol?

Here is the initial lineup of Bonnaroo 2013:

Paul McCartney

Mumford & Sons

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Bjork

Wilco

Pretty Lights

R. Kelly

Wu-Tang Clan

Daniel Tosh

The National

The Lumineers

David Byrne & St. Vincent

Passion Pit

The xx

Kendrick Lamar

Grizzly Bear

Animal Collective

Of Monsters And Men

Soul Superjam Ft. Jim James With John Oates, Zigaboo Modeliste, And Preservation Hall Jazz Band!

Ed Helms Bluegrass Situation Superjam With Special Guests

Nas

ZZ Top

Beach House

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Cat Power

Edward Sharpe And The Magnetic Zeroes

A$AP Rocky

Jim James

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Tame Impala

Boys Noize

Glen Hansard

Gov’t Mule

Gaslight Anthem

Portugal. The Man

Wolfgang Gartner

Billy Idol

Sam Bush & Del Mccoury

Dwight Yoakam

Foals

Porter Robinson

Local Natives

Matt & Kim

Dirty Projectors

Trombone Shorty

John Mclaughlin And The 4th Dimension

Noam Pikelny & Friends

Amadou & Mariam

Alt-J

Father John Misty

Baroness

The Tallest Man On Earth

Walk The Moon

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

A-Trak

Earl Sweatshirt

The Vaccines

Paper Diamond

Holy Ghost!

Divine Fits

Mike Birbiglia

Purity Ring

Swans

Frank Turner

Big K.R.I.T.

Allen Stone

Cults

Lee Fields & The Expressions

Fatoumata Diawara

Two Gallants

The Sheepdogs

Four Tet

Calexico

Japandroids

Death Grips

Conspirator

Wild Nothing

Araabmuzik

John Fullbright

Django Django

HAIM

Killer Mike

Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti

Action Bronson

Clockwork

Twenty | One | Pilots

Reptar

DIIV

Milo Greene

Lord Huron

Futurebirds

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Charli XCX

Jeff The Brotherhood

Drew Holcomb And The Neighbors

Sea Wolf

JD Mcpherson

Trixie Whitley

Deap Vally

Patrick Watson

Nicki Bluhm & The Gramblers

The Stepkids

Aoife O’Donovan

Bombino

Bernhoft

Matthew E. White