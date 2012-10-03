Watch: Mumford & Sons play ‘Dark’ track on ‘Jools Holland’

In case you haven’t heard, those Mumford & Sons fellows are quite popular. A week following the drop of their new album “Babel,” the British roots rockers took to the stage on “Later… With Jools Holland” in the U.K., as the show made its new season premiere Tuesday (Oct. 2) night.

The Mumfords performed their track “Whispers in the Dark,” off of “Babel,” stomping through a barrage of banjo and acoustic guitar.

The music program aired only segments of the Mumford & Sons stop-offs; they’ll broadcast the longer, complete taping this Friday.

The first night’s guests also included singer Bobby Womack, who led special guest and frequent collaborator Damon Albarn on “Please Forgive My Heart.” The latter artist has been taking a break from fending of Blur rumors and making new music with Gorillaz to work on another pet project: opera.

Check out both performances below: