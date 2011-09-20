Mumford & Sons to ‘Sigh’ once more with Oct. 25th reissue of debut album

Mumford & Sons have set an October 25th release date for the 3-disc deluxe reissue of their debut album “Sigh No More”, Direct Current is reporting. The reissue will include the original album with one bonus track, a 12-song live CD recorded at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, a DVD of the Mumford & Sons documentary “Gentlemen of the Road”, and a faux-leather 22-page booklet.

The British folk rockers also announced via their official website yesterday that they have begun work in the studio on their sophomore album.

“After a couple of years on the road it feels like a genuine treat to be sleeping in our own beds and getting coffee from the same place every morning,” wrote band member Ted Dwane. “We decided we wanted to record here in London so that we can catch up with friends and enjoy this city we loosely call home. We are doing the bulk of the work at Eastcote Studios where we recorded ‘Sigh No More’.”

By recording in the same studio as their first LP the band is likely hoping to duplicate the success of “Sigh No More”, which went platinum in the U.S. with more than a million albums sold and also won Best British Album at the 2011 BRIT Awards in February.