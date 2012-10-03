Mumford & Sons trump Green Day at No. 1 with huge Billboard 200 debut

#Green Day #Kanye West
10.03.12 6 years ago

Mumford & Sons” new album “Babel” blazes its way to the top of The Billboard 200 chart this week, logging the biggest single sales tally for a debut this year. The British band”s sophomore set moved 600,000 copies, which is also the second-biggest sales total for an independently distributed album (Eagles’ Walmart-exclusive “Long Road Out of Eden” moved 711,000 in 2007).

Mumford & Sons” first album “Sigh No More” (2009) made it to No. 2, but in 2010.
Green Day”s “¡Uno!”, the first in their upcoming trilogy, bows at No. 2 with 139,000. Their last set “21st Century Breakdown” made it to No. 1 with 215,000.
No Doubt”s “Push and Shove” enters at No. 3 with 115,000, and is their first album since 2001. That full-length, “Rock Steady,” peaked on that chart at No. 9 with 255,000 units (later 270,000 over the holiday shopping season).
Pink”s “The Truth About Love” slips from No. 1 to No. 4 (94,000, -66%).
Lupe Fiasco”s fresh “Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1” debuts at No. 5 with 89,000. His previous “Lasers” started at No. 1 with 204,000 in 2011.
deadmau5 earns his best charting and sales frame yet as “album title goes here” starts at No. 6 with 58,000. His 2010 album “4X4=12” made it to No. 47 with 27,000.
Kanye West”s G.O.O.D. Music compilation “Cruel Summer” dips No. 2 to No. 7 (55,000, -73%), Dave Matthews Band”s “Away From the World” descends No. 4 to No. 8 (36,000, -42%), Little Big Town”s “Tornado” drops No. 5 to No. 9 (34,000, -33%) and the Killers” “Battle Born” moves No. 3 to No. 10 (31,000, -73%).
Album sales are up 5% compared to last week and up 2% compared to the same week in 2011. Sales for the year are down 4% so far.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Green Day#Kanye West
TAGScruel summerDAVE MATTHEWS BANDgood musicGREEN DAYKanye WestLITTLE BIG TOWNlupe fiascoMUMFORD AND SONSno doubtPINKThe Billboard 200the killers

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP