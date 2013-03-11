B

Watch: Mumford & Sons’ ‘Whispers in the Dark’ music video

03.11.13 5 years ago

A lot of bands have pre-show rituals, what it takes for the members to pump themselves up for the stage. For Mumford & Sons in their video for “Whispers in the Dark,” theirs may sometimes involve a sea adventure and fashions from the 1800s.

 While Marcus Mumford spiritual, desirous lyrics may point to an actual “ark,” but the lead singer’s chosen vessel is a motorcycle here, the leather jacket covering his usual tweed vest.

“There”s something a little different this time, with a concept concocted by the band in conjunction with director Jim Canty and featuring all four band members. It was shot in Camden, New Jersey during their recent East Coast US Tour and also features some other familiar faces,” the band posted on their website. Canty has helmed vids for other artists like Mark Ronson and Spiritualized.

The track is the latest single from best-selling “Babel,” which the band is taking on the road all this spring and summer. See tour dates here.

Around The Web

TAGSBabeljim cantyMUMFORD AND SONSwhispers in the dark

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP