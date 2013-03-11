Watch: Mumford & Sons’ ‘Whispers in the Dark’ music video

A lot of bands have pre-show rituals, what it takes for the members to pump themselves up for the stage. For Mumford & Sons in their video for “Whispers in the Dark,” theirs may sometimes involve a sea adventure and fashions from the 1800s.

While Marcus Mumford spiritual, desirous lyrics may point to an actual “ark,” but the lead singer’s chosen vessel is a motorcycle here, the leather jacket covering his usual tweed vest.

“There”s something a little different this time, with a concept concocted by the band in conjunction with director Jim Canty and featuring all four band members. It was shot in Camden, New Jersey during their recent East Coast US Tour and also features some other familiar faces,” the band posted on their website. Canty has helmed vids for other artists like Mark Ronson and Spiritualized.

The track is the latest single from best-selling “Babel,” which the band is taking on the road all this spring and summer. See tour dates here.