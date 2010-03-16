Muppet movie gets its man: Jason Segel

The plot of the next Muppet movie may be a mystery, but it”s at least known now that Jason Segel has signed on to the adventure.

The “How I Met Your Mother” actor will be the human lead character in the film, playing a man seeking to find and reunite the Muppets, according to Heat Vision . Segel also penned the script with Nicholas Stoller and is producing alongside of David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman (Mandeville Films/TV).

James Bobin, who directed “Flight of the Conchords” and some episodes of “Da Ali G Show” is slated to direct.