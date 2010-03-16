Muppet movie gets its man: Jason Segel

The plot of the next Muppet movie may be a mystery, but it”s at least known now that Jason Segel has signed on to the adventure.
The “How I Met Your Mother” actor will be the human lead character in the film, playing a man seeking to find and reunite the Muppets, according to Heat Vision. Segel also penned the script with Nicholas Stoller and is producing alongside of David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman (Mandeville Films/TV).
James Bobin, who directed “Flight of the Conchords” and some episodes of “Da Ali G Show” is slated to direct.
As previously reported, Segel just joined the cast of “Bad Teacher” and of the Duplass Brothers” “Jeff Who Lives at Home.”
