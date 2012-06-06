Muse announces new album ‘The 2nd Law’ with apocalyptic trailer

06.06.12 6 years ago

2012 is supposedly the year of the apocalypse and bombastic Brit arena rockers Muse seem to be embracing it wholeheartedly.

Their upcoming sixth album, “The 2nd Law” doesn’t drop until September, but a new teaser trailer for the album hints that they’re heading in yet another new direction.

The typically over-the-top clip is reminiscent of a hyperbolic, scare-mongering political shock-ad with images of rising gas prices, crashing stock markets, riots in the streets and a robot-TV-man that looks like Conky from “Pee Wee’s Playhouse.” It’s all set to a music track that begins with frantic strings and Philip Glass-ian textures before segueing into what can only be described as dub step. Is this the band’s new style, or will the album sound more like past Muse efforts?

Watch the video here:

Muse’s last album was 2009’s “The Resistance,” which spawned the singles “Uprising,” “Undisclosed Desires” and the title track.

There’s no official release date as of yet, but the video promises that “The 2nd Law” will be released in September.  

What do you think of the new sound? Is it a bold move for Muse, or is it a step back for the band?

TAGSmuseTHE 2ND LAW

