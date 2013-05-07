Muse, Kings of Leon, Depeche Mode headlining Austin City Limits festival

Muse, Kings of Leon, Depeche Mode and The Cure are set to headline this year’s massive Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Among the other big names scheduled to perform are Phoenix, The National, Wilco, D’Angelo, Atoms For Peace, Vampire Weekend, Lionel Richie, Queens of the Stone Age, fun., Eric Church, and Kendrick Lamar.

The undercard also promises some noteworthy performers, including Tame Impala, The Shouting Matches (featuring Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon), Kaskade, Grimes, Purity Ring, Neko Case, The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Dawes, and many more.