Muse, Kings of Leon, Depeche Mode headlining Austin City Limits festival

#Queens of the Stone Age #Wilco #Kendrick Lamar
05.07.13 5 years ago

Muse, Kings of Leon, Depeche Mode and The Cure are set to headline this year’s massive Austin City Limits Music Festival. 

Among the other big names scheduled to perform are Phoenix, The National,  Wilco, D’Angelo, Atoms For Peace, Vampire Weekend, Lionel Richie, Queens of the Stone Age, fun., Eric Church, and Kendrick Lamar.

The undercard also promises some noteworthy performers, including Tame Impala, The Shouting Matches (featuring Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon), Kaskade, Grimes, Purity Ring, Neko Case, The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Dawes, and many more. 

Like Coachella before it, the festival is expanding to two weekends this year, with each band playing both events.

It takes placee in Austin’s Zilker Park Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13. 

The full lineup and ticketing information can be found here. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Queens of the Stone Age#Wilco#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSaclatoms for peaceAustin City Limits Festival 2013Autre Ne VeutD'Angelodepeche modeFUN.Kendrick Lamarlionel richiePHOENIXQUEENS OF THE STONE AGETame ImpalaThe CureThe Shouting Matcheswilco

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP