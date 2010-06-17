Muse, Weezer, Drake headlining Voodoo Experience Festival

Muse, Weezer, Ozzy Osbourne, Drake, MGMT and more will be turning Halloween into a three-day weekend as they take to the stage for the 2010 Voodoo Experience Festival, in New Orleans Oct. 29-31.

Other confirmed acts include Florence and the Machine, Interpol, Hot Chip, Sigur Ros’ Jonsi, Janelle Monae and Metric. Stages will be set at City Park near the city’s French Quarters.

Tickets are already on sale: $150 gets you a three-day pass while fancy pantses can drop $500 for VIP.

The lineup was confirmed at midnight, which oddly crashed the Voodoo website for several hours. Oops.

As is the case in years past, loads of NoLa jazz bands will be present, while organizers also added a number of electronic artists like Deadmau5, which weren’t as present in the last 11 fests.

One request, folks: don’t treat Drake’s show like the folks in New York did this week.

Last year’s headliners were Eminem, KISS and Jane’s Addiction.

Here is the lineup for the 2010 Voodoo Experience Festival:

Muse

Ozzy Osbourne

Weezer

MGMT

Drake

Florence And The Machine

Interpol

Hot Chip

Metric

Deadmau5

Jakob Dylan and Three Legs

Galactic

Buckwheat Zydeco

The Airborne Toxic Event

Innerpartysystem

Raphael Saadiq

Cage the Elephant

Minus the Bear

Janelle Monae

Eli “Paperboy” Reed

Jonsi

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

George Porter, Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners

Rebirth Brass Band

Toubab Krewe

Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen

Cedric Burnside & Lightnin Malcom

Voice of the Wetland All Stars

Big Sam’s Funky Nation

The New Orleans Bingo! Show

The Happy Talk Band

Fleur De Tease Burlesque Revue

Luke Winslow-King

Noisician Coalition

Honey Island Swamp Band

Rosie Ledet

Leo Jackson and the Melody Clouds

Shannon McNally

Jonathan Tyler and the Northern Lights

Debauche

Helen Gillet

The Local Skank

Afrojack

Eagles of Death Metal

DJ Soul Sister

Fatter Than Albert

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Treme Brass Band with Uncle Lionel Batiste

Treme Brass Band

The Vettes

Soul Rebels Brass Band

Consortium of Genius

Die Antwoord

Rotary Downs

Quintron & Miss Pussycat

Feufollet

Flow Tribe

Fitz & The Tantrums

Paul van Dyk

Street Sweeper Social Club

MC Sweet Tea

DJ Quickie Mart

COOT

Creole String Beans

Lost Bayou Ramblers

Gal Holiday

Ferry Corston