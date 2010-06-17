Muse, Weezer, Drake headlining Voodoo Experience Festival

Muse, Weezer, Ozzy Osbourne, Drake, MGMT and more will be turning Halloween into a three-day weekend as they take to the stage for the 2010 Voodoo Experience Festival, in New Orleans Oct. 29-31.
Other confirmed acts include Florence and the Machine, Interpol, Hot Chip, Sigur Ros’ Jonsi, Janelle Monae and Metric. Stages will be set at City Park near the city’s French Quarters.
Tickets are already on sale: $150 gets you a three-day pass while fancy pantses can drop $500 for VIP.
The lineup was confirmed at midnight, which oddly crashed the Voodoo website for several hours. Oops.
As is the case in years past, loads of NoLa jazz bands will be present, while organizers also added a number of electronic artists like Deadmau5, which weren’t as present in the last 11 fests.
One request, folks: don’t treat Drake’s show like the folks in New York did this week.
Last year’s headliners were Eminem, KISS and Jane’s Addiction.
Here is the lineup for the 2010 Voodoo Experience Festival:
Muse
Ozzy Osbourne
Weezer
MGMT
Drake
Florence And The Machine
Interpol
Hot Chip
Metric
Deadmau5
Jakob Dylan and Three Legs
Galactic
Buckwheat Zydeco
The Airborne Toxic Event
Innerpartysystem
Raphael Saadiq
Cage the Elephant
Minus the Bear
Janelle Monae
Eli “Paperboy” Reed
Jonsi
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
George Porter, Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners
Rebirth Brass Band
Toubab Krewe
Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen
Cedric Burnside & Lightnin Malcom
Voice of the Wetland All Stars
Big Sam’s Funky Nation
The New Orleans Bingo! Show
The Happy Talk Band
Fleur De Tease Burlesque Revue
Luke Winslow-King
Noisician Coalition
Honey Island Swamp Band
Rosie Ledet
Leo Jackson and the Melody Clouds
Shannon McNally
Jonathan Tyler and the Northern Lights
Debauche
Helen Gillet
The Local Skank
Afrojack
Eagles of Death Metal
DJ Soul Sister
Fatter Than Albert
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Treme Brass Band with Uncle Lionel Batiste
Treme Brass Band
The Vettes
Soul Rebels Brass Band
Consortium of Genius
Die Antwoord
Rotary Downs
Quintron & Miss Pussycat
Feufollet
Flow Tribe
Fitz & The Tantrums
Paul van Dyk
Street Sweeper Social Club
MC Sweet Tea
DJ Quickie Mart
COOT
Creole String Beans
Lost Bayou Ramblers
Gal Holiday
Ferry Corston
