Music Fest Feed: SXSW, The Strokes, Chemical Brothers at Ultra

#Music Festivals #Foo Fighters
11.24.10 8 years ago

South By Southwest has added a few new names to its expansive lineup, including Alberta Cros, City and Colour, J. Mascis, Morning Teleportation, Noah and the Whale, Devotchka, Jeff and the Brotherhood and Prince Rama. Things kickoff on March 16, unless you have a true lust for life: then count on pre-parties the days before in Austin.

The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys and Primal Scream are heading to Benicassim International Festival in Spain, which runs July 14-17. An early bird sale is running now through Nov. 25.

The Foo Fighters are set to headline one of the dates at now-four-day Sasquatch! in George, Washington.

The Chemical Brothers will be one of the big names confirmed at the Ultra Music Festival, good news after the bickering from last week.

Red Hot Chili Pepers aren’t just playing Rock in Rio: They’re heading to Japan too, for Summer Sonic Festival.

Tulluride Bluegrass Festival (Colorado) announced its dates: June 16-19.

 

