Music Fest Feed: Ultra vs. WMC; Hangout, Noise Pop, Wakarusa set dates

The 2011 Winter Music Conference will be held March 8 through March 12 this year. The Ultra Music Festival runs over the last weekend in March, the 25th through the 27th. Both are in Miami.

Why is this big news?

Because the two, up until now, were held in tandem, Ultra being the weekend party to WMC’s b2b and industry week. It seems the organizers at WMC have grown frustrated by Ultra’s business and booking practices with the always-strong headlining talent. Ultra is currently drawing up its response to WMC. MTV has a good rundown of the major complaints.

What this means for electronic dance music fans is that they won’t be getting a complimentary pass to the UMF, which may curb their enthusiasm for the conference. And industry may not be interested in making two trips to Miami for the dates.

Rock in Rio has nabbed one of the first few announced dates from returning Red Hot Chili Peppers. The double-weekend event in Brazil goes Sept. 23-25 and Sept. 30-Oct. 2 in 2011. RHCP are on Sept. 24, preceded by Snow Patrol. Metallica is firm for Sept. 25. Tickets went on sale today

Pulp reuniting after more than a decade to play festivals next summer was some big news.Now Isle of Wight has confirmed it’ll get a taste. Kings of Leon are jumped on board for June 10. Foo Fighters are on board for June 11, same night as Pulp. Kasabian will close. Whole shebang runs June 10-12 in Newport, U.K. (Seaclose Park).

Milwaukee’s Summerfest, which typically runs for 11 days, will be taking July 4 off in 2011. It’s scheduled to start June 29-July 3, then July 5-10.

San Francisco Noise Pop will run Feb. 22-27 in 2011.

The Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Ala., will go May 14-16.

The Wakarusa Music and Camping Festival claims the weekend of June 2-5 in Ozark, Arkansas (Mulberry Mountain). Onsale is December 3rd.

Mountain Jam VII happens at the same time in Hunter Mountain, New York. Pre-sale begins Nov. 26.

Gathering of the Vibes in Bridgeport, Conn. gathers July 21-24. Pre-sale is also Nov. 26.