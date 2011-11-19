Music Power Rankings: Google, Drake, Van Halen, Taylor Swift and more

1) Google Music: Despite a decidedly middling reaction, Google serves up the first true online music store that could possibly compete with iTunes….or not.

2) Drake: His second album, “Take Care” will land atop the Billboard 200 with sales of more than 700,000, the third highest debut of 2012. That should make some “Headlines.”

3) Mac Miller: The indie rapper goes from mainstream obscurity to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 200. This could be the start of something big.



4) Van Halen: Venerable rock band reunites to sign with Interscope Records, after rumored deal with Columbia goes away. What does it say about the status of current rock acts that the most hotly sought-after rock act is a group that last appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1995?

5) Taylor Swift: Not only does she get to hang with the Boss at her Raleigh, N.C. concert (and proudly tweets the photo), but she lands three songs in the top 30 of the Hot 100 this week, moving her past such legends as Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston and Janet Jackson in achieving the feat.

6) ReDigi: The company, which sells “used digital music,” draws the ire of the RIAA, therefore automatically making hundreds of thousands of people more aware of the service than were before. Nice going.

7) Adele: Following her throat surgery to correct bleeding on her vocal cords that caused her to cancel her remaining 17 U.S. shows, the British singer relieved her millions of fans by blogging that she is “on the mend” and “super happy.” She is expected to make a full recovery.



8) Laurieann Gibson: Lady Gaga”s “creative director” decides to “step away” from her work with Momma Monster. Both sides have their paws firmly over their mouths, so we”ll never know if “step away” = pushed.

9) Avril Lavigne: Can the pop star get her career back on track by shifting to Epic Records and reuniting with L.A. Reid, who initially signed her?

10) Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw: The two superstars reunite for the first announced stadium tour of 2012. Let”s hope this time doesn”t result in hijinks involving a sheriff”s horse and the singers” arrests.