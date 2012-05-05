Music Power Rankings: Adam Yauch, Jack White and Michael Jackson

1. Adam Yauch: RIP MCA.



2. Amanda Palmer: The former Dresden Doll raises more than $400,000 on Kickstarter for her next album. That”s kick ass.

3. Jack White: One is not the loneliest number: White scores his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as a solo artist: a feat he never reached as half of the White Stripes.



4. Michael Jackson: Pepsi deal will result in his image in on more than 1 billion Pepsi cans in the, perhaps oddly, titled “Live for Now” campaign.



5. Skylar Laine: Another favorite leaves “American Idol” earlier than expected. She”ll be back on a record label near you soon.



6. Dave Grohl: Add director to the Foo Fighter”s resume: He”s behind a new documentary on Sound City, the Los Angeles” studio where, among others, Nirvana”s “Nevermind” was recorded.

7. The Grammys: A New York judge dismissed a suit filed by a Latin jazz musician who alleged that the cutting out 31 categories hurt artists” earning power.



8. Carly Rae Jepsen: Justin Bieber”s buddy scores her first top 5 hit with “Call Me Maybe.” As the tattoo on the hot dude in the video (viewed 47 million times) states, “The sky”s the limit.”



9. Justin Bieber: Sure, his video for “Boyfriend” finally debuted, but it”s his “Most Viral Video Ever” for Ryan Seacrest that deserves the attention: Puppies plus sneezing babies = total win.

10. Casper Smart: Jennifer Lopez”s boyfriend lands the job of choreographing her new tour. Nice perk of dating the boss.

