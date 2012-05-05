Music Power Rankings: Adam Yauch, Jack White and Michael Jackson

05.06.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

1. Adam Yauch: RIP MCA.

2. Amanda Palmer: The former Dresden Doll raises more than $400,000 on Kickstarter for her next album. That”s kick ass.  

3. Jack White:  One is not the loneliest number: White scores his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as a solo artist: a feat he never reached as half of the White Stripes.

4. Michael Jackson: Pepsi deal will result in his image in on more than 1 billion Pepsi cans in the, perhaps oddly, titled “Live for Now” campaign.

5. Skylar Laine: Another favorite leaves “American Idol” earlier than expected. She”ll be back on a record label near you soon.

6. Dave Grohl: Add director to the Foo Fighter”s resume: He”s behind a new documentary on Sound City, the Los Angeles” studio where, among others, Nirvana”s “Nevermind” was recorded.

7. The Grammys: A New York judge dismissed a suit filed by a Latin jazz musician who alleged that the cutting out 31 categories hurt artists” earning power.

8. Carly Rae Jepsen: Justin Bieber”s buddy scores her first top 5 hit with “Call Me Maybe.” As the tattoo on the hot dude in the video (viewed 47 million times) states, “The sky”s the limit.”

9. Justin Bieber: Sure, his video for “Boyfriend” finally debuted, but it”s his “Most Viral Video Ever”  for Ryan Seacrest that deserves the attention: Puppies plus sneezing babies = total win.

10. Casper Smart: Jennifer Lopez”s boyfriend lands the job of choreographing her new tour. Nice perk of dating the boss.

What do you think of this week’s Music Power Rankings?  Share your thoughts below.

Follow Melinda Newman on twitter @HitFixMelinda.

