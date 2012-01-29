Music Power Rankings: Adele, Ne-Yo and Barack Obama (?) make the list

1) Adele: In the never-ending story of “21,” the album celebrates its one-year anniversary nestled at No. 1 on the U.K. charts and is only four weeks away in the U.S. from the most weeks at No. 1 in SoundScan history. In other news, Adele becomes the top baby name of 2012.

2) President Obama: After he sang a portion of Al Green”s classic “Let”s Stay Together” at a Jan. 19 fundraiser, sales of the song skyrocketed 490%. He could singlehandedly save the music business if he opened every public engagement with a song.



3) Diddy: According to Broadcast & Cable he is launching Revolt, a music-themed cable network, which will bow on 12/12/12. Will Danity Kane reform for the launch?



4) Etta James: Regrettably and very sadly, dead. However, her music lives beautifully on as her album sales rise 378% following her death. A voice as wondrous as hers can never be silenced.



5) Cher: Not dead.

6) Irving Azoff: He tops Billboard”s list of the Power 100. As if there were any doubt.

7) Vevo: Will the music video channel leave YouTube for Facebook? All hail Mark Zuckerberg. Can”t wait to see what happens with that IPO.

8) iTunes: Sales in 2011 rose a staggering 55% to $6 billion…one 99 cent download at a time.

9) Ne-Yo: He becomes the latest artist to want to run things from the other side of the desk. In addition to switching from Island Def Jam as a recording artist, he has moved his Compound Entertainment to Motown, where he will now be senior VP of A&R. That”s Mr. Ne-Yo to you.

10) Bruce Springsteen: Ticket demand for his “Wrecking Ball” tour wrecked TicketMaster”s website, locking out fans trying to purchase tickets. Forever and always The Boss.