Music Power Rankings: Apple pings the competition

We know, we know. We”re tired of having Apple on the chart every week too, but its supremacy cannot be denied. This week it will try to do what other companies such as Microsoft (with Zune) could not: combine a music service with a social networking site. On Wednesday, Steven Jobs announced a whole bunch of stuff, but the primary focus was on Ping, the social networking site.

1. Apple (last week, No. 3): So Steve Jobs didn”t announce a Cloud service, but Ping, a new social network for use with iTunes 10, has folks buzzing about the marriage of music and social networking. Will Facebook, which Jobs says Apple discussed working with, be the 800 lb. gorilla or will the two co-exist?

2. Katy Perry (No. 6): “Teenage Dream” may sell less than some of us expected in its opening frame, but it”s good enough to come in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Plus, the title track looks like it will finally be the song to knock Eminem”s “Love the Way You Lie” out of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

3. Miranda Lambert (not ranked): Seven years ago, she was just a loser on “Nashville Star.” Now, she holds the record for the most CMA Award-nominations this year and the most ever by a women in the CMA”s 44 years.

4. Disturbed (not ranked): The heavy metal band is poised to make it four in the row as “Asylum” is on target to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week. Nothing disturbing about that.

5. Sony (not ranked): Stealing a little thunder from Apple, Sony announced that it will launch a cloud-based music service by year”s end. Music Unlimited will bow via Sony hardware, including PlayStation3 consoles, Vaio computers and its Bravia TV and Blue-Ray players.

6. Heart (not ranked): As the “Damn Yankees” song goes, “You Gotta Have Heart.” For the first time in 16 years, Heart–Ann and Nancy Wilson– return to Billboard”s Adult Contemporary chart with “Hey You,” from its brand new album, “Red Velvet Car.” Not that anyone reading this is old enough to remember, but the band”s first AC appearance was in 1977 with “Dreamboat Annie.”

7. Zaptunes (not ranked): The new music service may be nothing more than a glorified search engine and it looks like its claims to offer Beatles” music for download may be wildly premature, but it sure had everyone talking this week. You can”t buy that kind of publicity.

8. Ke$ha (not ranked): Woo-hoo! The “Tik Tok” singer becomes only the 11th solo female in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 to land four songs in the top 10 with her debut album as “Take It Off” jumps 16-10. We”re sure she”ll celebrate by throwing up in someone”s closet. (Trivia question: Who was the first solo female to place four songs in the Top 10 from her debut album?)

9. 50 Cent (not ranked): And on the seventh day, he rested: The rapper announced on Sept. 1 that he will be taking a break from Twitter to write his new album…but that he”d be back on Sept. 6. Looks like it really be a Labor Day for Fiddy. Before departing, he declared the album will be “a classic.”

10. B.o.B (not ranked): Nice work if you can get it: The rapper, who”s a shoo-in for a best new artist Grammy nomination, got the nod to open Jay-Z and Eminem”s sold-out concerts at Detroit”s Comerica Park, which started Sept. 2, and then the two dates at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Music Power Rankings appear every Friday. What do you think of this week’s list?

