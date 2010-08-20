Music Power Rankings: Eminem’s ‘Recovery’ continues, but Lady GaGa rules the world

Katy Perry”s “California Gurls” is the undisputed song of the summer, but in every other way the season belongs to Eminem. The second chapter of his career is in full bloom. While “Relapse” sold respectably, it was largely seen as an uninspired artistic misstep. “Recovery”s” reception, while mixed from critics, has been lauded in many quarters and has spawned two No. 1s, including “Love the Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna, which is shaping up to be one of the biggest hits of Eminem”s career.

1) Eminem (not ranked): Marshall Mathers logs his sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with “Recovery,” while “Love the Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna spends its fifth week atop the Hot 100 and seven weeks in the pole position on Hot Digital chart. The last artist to register six frames at the top of the Billboard 200 was Susan Boyle. Did they dream the same dream?

2) Steven Tyler (not ranked): Though Fox still won”t confirm it, the Aerosmith lead singer prepares to walk this way to a judge”s seat on “American Idol.”

3) Lil Wayne (not ranked): He”s earned more in jail ($20 million) this year than he did last year when he was a free man ($18 million), according to Forbes. He has also appeared on a staggering 23 tracks since his incarceration. Somehow, we bet he”d willingly give up that $2 million for his freedom.

4) Lady GaGa (No. 6): By the time you finish reading this she will have surpassed Britney Spears as the person on Twitter with the most followers-more than 5.64 million. It is her world and we just live in it. Or at least her Twitterverse.

5) Katy Perry (not ranked): She becomes only the 10th female solo artist in the 52-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 to land two songs simultaneously in the Top 10.

6) Justin Bieber (No. 2): Kayne West is remixing the Bieb”s track “Runaway Love” featuring Wu-Tang Clan”s Raekwon. And in other news from bizarre world…

7) Courtney Love (not ranked): The singer and widow of Kurt Cobain settles a lawsuit over Nirvana”s publishing catalog. Smells like green spirit.

8) Apple (not ranked): The giant moved a step closer toward launching a rumored mobile payment service by hiring a mobile payment expert. Get ready to use your iPhone to pay for purchases by swiping it near a register. No carrying around a bulky wallet anymore.

9) Kings of Leon (not ranked): The group does what Lady GaGa and Britney could not: they turn down “Glee”s” request to use their music. Wait until Sue Sylvester hears about this. She”ll make those pigeons looks like KoL”s best friends.

10) Conan O”Brien (not ranked): He signs a deal with pal Jack White”s label, Third Man, for two releases. I know he”s been off the air since January, but, really, Conan, how can we miss you if you don”t go away?

