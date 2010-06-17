Music Power Rankings: Google vs iTunes? Drake, Miley and JoBros all make the list

Will Google succeed where Microsoft failed? Will Google be the one to stop Apple”s digital domination? This week more reports surfaced that Google will launch Google Music by the end of the year. The music service will offer both downloads and streams, all compatible with the Android. It could be the first real game changer in the digital music space.

1. Google Music (not ranked last week): TechCrunch even reportedly found a logo for the new music service that the search engine will bow this fall. Although there”s no official announcement, for the last several months, Google has been quietly showing demonstrations of its offering. Bye Bye Zune.

2. Drake (not ranked): His “Thank Me Later” is on track to sell up to 475,000 next week, making it the third highest-total of the year. Plus, the Canadian rapper had his free South Street Seaport concert in Manhattan canceled earlier this week when the crowd became too unruly. Nothing says popular like a near riot; just ask Justin Bieber.

3. “Glee” (not ranked): The show is over for the season and its power remains undiminished. A new “Glee” album, “Journey to Regionals,” debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 this week, ahead of the “Twilight Saga: Eclipse” soundtrack. That makes three “Glee” albums to debut at No. 1 in a matter of months. Plus, Coldplay, which had been one of the few acts to prohibit “Glee” from using its music, caved. We smell “Viva la Vida” or “Yellow” in next season”s premiere.

4. Miley Cyrus (not ranked): Not only will her new album, “Can”t Be Tamed,” come out earlier than its schedule June 22 release date due to demand, she has been tapped to star in “Wake,” a movie based on a paranormal thriller. We”re guessing the casting director didn”t see Cyrus in “The Last Song.”

5. The Jonas Bros. (not ranked): They may be struggling a little this summer on the concert circuit, but their entrepreneurship is in full bloom as their management company, The Jonas Group, partners with AOL and brand strategy company MGX Lab, to launch Cambio, a new video network for the web geared toward 13-to-24 year olds, which will feature original programming.

6. Prince (not ranked): The musical genius will be honored at the June 27 BET Awards with a lifetime achievement award. We wonder if he”ll arrive in a little red corvette.

7. Jason Hirschorn (not ranked): Departing his post as co-president of MySpace after only four months may seem like a strange move for the former MTV executive, but we say it”s a sign of his desire to get off a sinking ship. MySpace continues to struggle as it figures out exactly what its role is in the current social networking and online music space.

8. Eminem (No. 4 last week): The release date for “Recovery” moves up to Monday, June 21, after the album leaked out. There”s a real buzz around him again that has not been there in years.

9. World Cup themes (not ranked): They may not be as omnipresent at the continuous bleating of vuvuzelas at the World Cup in South Africa, but “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” by Shakira and “Wavin” Flag” from K”naan are spreading the FIFA message around the globe. “Waka” debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 44 this week, while K”naan”s track tops the European Hot Singles chart, as well as going to No. 1 in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. GOAL!!

10. Of Montreal and Janelle Monae: OK, the summer touring season is in the toilet, but it looks like the fall could be aces. Of Montreal”s Kevin Barnes told Pitchfork that his Athens, Ga.-based band and Monae will tour together this fall. They”ve collaborated before, most recently on “Make the Bus,” but the chance to see them on a full-scale tour together live makes us wish the summer would fly by.

What do you think?

