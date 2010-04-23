Music Power Rankings: Justin Bieber dominates as ‘Glee,’ LCD, B.o.B. ready

This is the week that the Bieb has made.

Justin Bieber has been an omnipresence and media and mind to almost everybody, though his tunes stick out almost exclusively to 12-year-old girls. As his “My World 2.0” continued to cap The Billboard 200 for a third, non-consecutive week, the 16-year-old entertainer was the talk of the (Canadian) town at the Juno’s this year, gaining kudos for getting Americans interested in Canadians again (along with Drake) but scoring no trophies. Girls wept, Tweeted.

With buzz still ringing in our ears post-“Saturday Night Live” two weeks ago, the Bieb made mention of another popular TV show to the press this week : “American Idol.” It’s supposeded “big news” that the carefully coiffed canary once “considered” trying out for the television series. But, y’know, haven’t we all? Oh, also, that whooshing sound you hear is thousands of pre-pubescents sighing, when continued “news” arrived that he’s single.

Guys, he’s 16. He’s supposed to be.

But look, perhaps, for a bump down in rankings next week as “Glee” fever heats up the competition: “The Power of Madonna” soundtrack EP from the Gleeks is poised for the album chart top spot, despite its serious lack of Madonna’s actual voice.

Other entries into our inaugural power rankings can be seen below, to include some indies, some ideas, some deaths.