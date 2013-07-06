Music Power Rankings: Justin Timberlake and Taylor Swift lead this week’s tally

1. Justin Timberlake: “The 20/20 Experience” is the top-selling album of 2013. In hindsight, it”s sold more than 2.3 million copies.



2. Taylor Swift: Swift dominated Billboard”s fan-voted mid-year music awards poll, with fans awarding her First-Half MVP, favorite Billboard 200 No. 1 album and favorite live show. John Mayer, Joe Jonas, and Harry Styles abstained from voting.

3. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis: “Thrift Shop” is the best-selling single of 2013. TIme to go pop some tags.

4. Jay-Z: Billboard decides not to count sales of the Samsung-distributed “Magna Carta Holy Grail,” but the RIAA has no such issue, declaring the title platinum the day of its release.

5. Rolling Stones: The veteran group”s Glastonbury Festival set drew a record-setting 100,000, and another 2.5 million viewers on BBC. Just think how they”ll celebrate their 100th anniversary!

6. Jennifer Lopez: The diva comes under fire after playing for the head of Turkmenistan, whose record on human rights is a bit dubious. Let”s hope she cashed the check already.

7. Wale: The rapper scores his first No. 1 album. And no, his name is not pronounced “whale.”

8. Kanye West: Sales of “Yeezus” drop 80% in its first week, giving the album the second largest drop for a No. 1 album in more than a year. Hey, at least Lou Reed likes it.

9. Apple: The company patents the name iWatch and, boy, does it look good. You don”t have to wear your heart on your sleeve, but be prepared to wear your music on your wrist.

10. Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger: Those crazy Canadians tie the knot. Can little Sk8ter bois be far behind?