Music Power Rankings: Kanye West, Rihanna and Taylor Swift duke it out

1. Kanye West: He becomes a dad to North and releases a new album called “Yeezus.” Who knew the baby”s name would make “Yeezus” sound like the sensible choice.

2. J Cole: He moved up the release of “Born Sinner” to June 18 to go head-to-head with Kanye West and will likely come in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. That”s all well and good, but don”t bother us until you”re dating a Kardashian.



3. Taylor Swift: Her fans quickly put the kibosh on an Abercrombie & Fitch shirt that stated “# more boyfriends than t.s.” after T-Swift”s fans raise a ruckus. If A&F keeps making folks mad, we won”t have to worry about their clothes ever again.



4. Rihanna: She surpasses Justin Bieber as most viewed artist on YouTube. At least online viewers know she’ll go on on time.



5. Black Sabbath: Heavy metal gods score their first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. Rock and roll horns all around!



6. “The Voice”: The fourth season ends. Quick, we know you can name the four judges, but can you name the winner?



7. Nine Inch Nails: David Lynch signs on to direct the group”s video for “Came Back Haunted.” I”m already having nightmares and I haven”t even seen it.



8. Florida Georgia Line: The country duo”s “Here”s To The Good Times” finally hits No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart, making it the first album in more than a year to hit the top spot without debuting there. Maybe it was just on “Cruise” control.

9. Jay Z: He signs a ground-breaking deal to distribute 1 million copies of “Magna Carta Holy Grail” to Samsung phone owners. He”s definitely writing his own charter.



10. P. Diddy: He inks a national distribution deal with Time Warner Cable for Revolt TV, his music cable network, and announces he will put out less music to concentrate on the venture. Sounds like a win-win for every one.