Music Power Rankings: Kanye West, Rihanna and Taylor Swift duke it out

#The Voice #J. Cole #Rihanna #Taylor Swift #Jay Z #Kanye West
06.23.13 5 years ago

1. Kanye West: He becomes a dad to North and releases a new album called “Yeezus.”  Who knew the baby”s name would make “Yeezus” sound like the sensible choice.

2. J Cole: He moved up the release of “Born Sinner” to June 18 to go head-to-head with Kanye West and will likely come in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. That”s all well and good, but don”t bother us until you”re dating a Kardashian.

3. Taylor Swift: Her fans quickly put the kibosh on an Abercrombie & Fitch shirt that stated “# more boyfriends than t.s.” after T-Swift”s fans raise a ruckus. If A&F keeps making folks mad, we won”t have to worry about their clothes ever again.

4. Rihanna: She surpasses Justin Bieber  as most viewed artist on YouTube. At least online viewers know she’ll go on on time.

5. Black Sabbath: Heavy metal gods score their first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. Rock and roll horns all around!

6. “The Voice”: The fourth season ends. Quick, we know you can name the four judges, but can you name the winner?

7. Nine Inch Nails: David Lynch signs on to direct the group”s video for “Came Back Haunted.”  I”m already having nightmares and I haven”t even seen it.

8. Florida Georgia Line: The country duo”s “Here”s To The Good Times” finally hits No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart, making it the first album in more than a year to hit the top spot without debuting there. Maybe it was just on “Cruise” control.

9. Jay Z:  He signs a ground-breaking deal to distribute 1 million copies of “Magna Carta Holy Grail” to Samsung phone owners. He”s definitely writing his own charter.

10. P.  Diddy: He inks a  national distribution deal with Time Warner Cable for Revolt TV, his music cable network, and announces he will put out less music to concentrate on the venture. Sounds like a win-win for every one.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Voice#J. Cole#Rihanna#Taylor Swift#Jay Z#Kanye West
TAGSBlack SabbathFLORIDA GEORGIA LINEJ. COLEJay ZKanye WestMusic Power RankingsNINE INCH NAILSP. DiddyRihannaTAYLOR SWIFTTHE VOICE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP