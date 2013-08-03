Music Power Rankings: Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus lead this week’s list

1. Florida Georgia Line: The country duo sets the record for the longest No. 1 run on the Hot Country Songs in the chart”s 69-year history at 22 weeks with “Cruise.” That”s going to be a great trivia question for years to come.

2. Katy Perry: She comes “roaring” back with her first album since 2010’s “Teenage Dream” with “Prism.” She announced the new album via a gold-plated truck driving around the country with the album name and release date. She’ll use the truck again to take her earnings straight to the bank.

3. Miley Cyrus: The video for “We Can”t Stop” breaks a VEVO viewing record by hitting 100 million views in 37 days. Clearly, some people are taking the title literally.

4. Keith Urban: The country superstar is the only judge to return to Season 13 of “American Idol.” With Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj gone, maybe next season he”ll actually manage to get a word in edgewise.



5. Michael Jackson: Three duets recorded in 1983 with Freddie Mercury will finally see the light next year, more than 30 years later, according to Queen”s Brian May. The superstars apparently had a falling out, reportedly over Jackson bringing a llama into the studio, before they could complete the tracks. Bubbles knew better than to enter the fray.

6. Taylor Swift and Carly Simon: Simon joins Swift for a duet of her classic “You”re So Vain.” Simon was pulling a Swift by writing about ex-beaus before Swift was even a twinkle in her parents” eye.



7. Bruce Springsteen: He”s named the No. 1 live act by a Rolling Stone panel of artists and other influencers. Couldn”t they have just asked the fans who actually pay for tickets?

8. Selena Gomez: Disney star earns her first No. 1 album with “Stars Dance.” What did Justin Bieber get her as a present?



9. US Album Sales: In depressing news, album sales hit new lows as this week marks the fifth consecutive week that the industry has scanned less than 5 million total units. Will we be writing stories about scanning less than 4 million a year from now?

10. Rolling Stones: In an entirely appropriate feat, the Rolling Stones celebrate their 50th entry on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week as they wrap their 50th anniversary tour.